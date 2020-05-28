The Samsung Galaxy Note 20/+ 5G could arrive in these colors

Samsung has experimented with some unique color options over the years including Aura Glow on the Galaxy Note 10 . But with the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ , it seems the company has decided to play it safe. Goodbye Aura Glow; hello copper and green

New information obtained by Dutch website GalaxyClub reveals that Samsung is planning to offer the Galaxy Note 20 series in three colors. Do note, however, that extra finishes could be added further down the road if there is sufficient demand. Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was eventually made available in five colors – Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, and Aura Red – but the company has chosen to retain only one of those finishes on the standard Galaxy Note 20 – Black.



A green color option is expected to accompany that. Admittedly, the exact shade remains unclear at this stage, but Samsung could choose to draw inspiration from either the Prism Green



Completing the list of Galaxy Note 20 colors is reportedly copper. The South Korean company offered a Metallic Copper Galaxy Note 9 two years ago and the updated version is expected to resemble that.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+

The more expensive



The more expensive Galaxy Note 10+ was sold last year in four different colors – Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, and Aura Blue – but Samsung has again taken the decision to retain only the black option this year. Samsung is also preparing the aforementioned copper finish. Unfortunately, Galaxy Note 20+ buyers interested in the green finish are out of luck because Samsung has no plans to make it available right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series design





Aside from the changes to colors, Samsung is also planning some very important design revisions. The key difference when compared directly to the Galaxy Note 10 series is the new camera bump on the rear.





Leaked CAD-based renders have shown that it's much larger than the camera module featured on the Galaxy Note 10+ but slightly smaller than the one offered on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company has also tried to add some life to the area by installing rings around each sensor, something that also helps the Plus models' periscope shooter blend in more.





In regards to the front panel, Samsung has made only minimal changes that involve implementing thinner bezels and reducing the curvature on either side of the display. The latter will likely be met with praise from fans of the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specs and release





The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are on track to be announced at an Unpacked event in early-to-mid August. That'll reportedly precede a release towards the very end of the month or in early September, representing a slight delay over previous-gen models due to the ongoing pandemic.





In the United States both flagships look set to be powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is also found inside the Galaxy S20 series, whereas in Europe and other international markets the upcoming Exynos 992 should make an appearance. The latter is reportedly built on a newer 6-nanometer process and is expected to improve both performance and efficiency.





Completing the package will be a 4,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy Note 20 and a bigger 4,500mAh cell inside the Galaxy Note 20+.



