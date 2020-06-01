The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all





Long story short, instead of a 4000mAh battery, the Note 20 may arrive with a 4300mAh unit. Back in May, the alleged Galaxy Note 20 battery pack leaked denoted as model number EB-BN980ABY, and carrying a 4000mAh capacity, against the 3500mAh of the Note 10.





A 3500mAh to 4000mAh would be a hearty increase in previous years, but in 2020, the year of 5G connectivity and 120Hz display refresh rates, every little milliamp-hour helps.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery life





That same EB-BN980ABY unit was now found listed in the Chinese certification database with 4170mAh rated capacity, which translates to 4300mAh typical capacity, or, exactly the battery pack that is in the Note 10+.









This makes a bit more sense to back up its 120Hz display and 5G connectivity and Samsung doesn't have to develop a new battery for the Note 20. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are said to arrive with next generation LTPO screen panels that will reportedly have adaptive refresh rate, not the half-baked software solution that Samsung uses now on the S20 series and which our tests showed to be a battery hog.



Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS

Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh

Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate

Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh