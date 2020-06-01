T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 01, 2020, 2:14 AM
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
While we thought we'd learned everything there is to be known about the potential Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ battery capacities (hint: they will be larger than what's in the Note 10/10+), now comes a listing in the Chinese equivalent of the FCC that turns the current rumors on their head.

Long story short, instead of a 4000mAh battery, the Note 20 may arrive with a 4300mAh unit. Back in May, the alleged Galaxy Note 20 battery pack leaked denoted as model number EB-BN980ABY, and carrying a 4000mAh capacity, against the 3500mAh of the Note 10.

A 3500mAh to 4000mAh would be a hearty increase in previous years, but in 2020, the year of 5G connectivity and 120Hz display refresh rates, every little milliamp-hour helps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery life


That same EB-BN980ABY unit was now found listed in the Chinese certification database with 4170mAh rated capacity, which translates to 4300mAh typical capacity, or, exactly the battery pack that is in the Note 10+.


This makes a bit more sense to back up its 120Hz display and 5G connectivity and Samsung doesn't have to develop a new battery for the Note 20. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are said to arrive with next generation LTPO screen panels that will reportedly have adaptive refresh rate, not the half-baked software solution that Samsung uses now on the S20 series and which our tests showed to be a battery hog. 

This, and the eventual upgraded processor, could mean that you will be able to get from the 4500mAh battery of the Note 20+ similar battery life to what we are now getting from the 5000mAh pack of the S20 Ultra. With thi newest piece of info, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ expected battery and display specs are as follows:

  • Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS
  • Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate
  • Galaxy Note 20 Plus battery capacity: 4500mAh

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Google postpones release of Android 11 beta
Best free Android games (2020)
Best free Android games (2020)
Best Apple Watch apps
Best Apple Watch apps

Popular stories

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update
T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature
Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could mark the return of a beloved feature

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless