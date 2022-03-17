Samsung Galaxy A53: what’s in the box

In short: nothing. The phones come in a tight and compact box that only has the handsets themselves and a stack of warranty and information leaflets. The only accessories that the Galaxy A33 and A53 box content carries now are the charging cable and a SIM card ejector tool.

No charger in Samsung's 2022 A-series box





What those two new phones from Samsung's budget-to-midrange A-line don't have in 2022 compared to their predecessors, however, is a charger in the box. We've heard rumors that Samsung is planning to stop shipping chargers with all new phones going forward, even the ones in the A-series, and the rumor has materialized.





Spot the Galaxy A52 vs 2022 Galaxy A53 box content differences





< Galaxy A52 Galaxy A53 >





The new Galaxy A53 and A33 have giant 5000mAh batteries and Samsung advises that you need to use a 25W charger to top them up, but the language of the small print battery section writeup has changed drastically from that of their predecessors.





For the Galaxy A52 that Samsung still sells at a reduced price now, it waxes poetic about its long battery life and says that " when you do need a power boost, Super Fast Charging will have you back up in no time" with the " Fast Charging capability through provided charger " clarification added for a good measure.





For the Galaxy A53 5G, however, Samsung warns that you'd have to bring your own charger to the mix: " Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. "





It seems that all of the new 2022 Galaxy A-line will be shipping without a charger in the box this time around, marking a new era of environmentally friendly/cost saving charging realities for the world's largest phone maker. Sad but true.