A trio of Galaxy devices are getting Android 11 updates
At least three new Galaxy devices are now eligible for the highly-anticipated Android 11 update: Galaxy A41, Galaxy M01, and Galaxy Tab A7. The folks at SamMobile have the scoop on all three updates, but we'll break it down for you.
First off, all three devices are jumping straight to One UI 3.1. As some of you probably know, Samsung updated many of its mid-range and entry-level smartphones to One UI 3.0, but that mostly happened in Q1.
Unfortunately, not all of them are getting the latest April security patch, but two of them do: Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy M01. The third Samsung device, the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is getting the March security patch.
All three Android 11 updates seem to be rolling out in various European countries, but it's safe to assume that everyone will get their Android 11 update very soon regardless of where they're located.