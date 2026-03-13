Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Massive new Galaxy A36 discount makes one of the best budget 5G phones around a total must-buy

With the Galaxy A37 right around the corner, this feels like the perfect time to... buy last year's Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A36 front and back
The Galaxy A36 doesn't look... very remarkable, but for its newly reduced price, it's reasonably stylish. | Image by PhoneArena

Released a year ago (almost to the day), the Galaxy A36 5G never managed to connect with mainstream global audiences quite how some of Samsung's Galaxy A-series mid-rangers used to do not that long ago. That was clearly in large part due to... uncompetitive pricing (compared to the best budget 5G phones from so many other brands), but also because the specs were simply not good enough and the design not wow enough to drive impressive sales.

While Samsung can't really do anything to fix those latter two problems now, the A36's price point may have just gone low enough to make the overall value proposition better than ever... and actually competitive against the likes of Google's Pixel 9a or Motorola's Moto G Power (2026).

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$160 off (40%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


After a huge $160 discount from a $399.99 list price, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A36 5G with no strings attached is obviously way cheaper than last year's Pixel 9a, as well as slightly more affordable than this year's big-battery Moto G Power mid-ranger.

Battery life is actually a key strength for the A36 as well (especially at its newly reduced price), along with blazing fast charging and a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Yes, the mediocre performance of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor remains a bit of a problem, but most likely not a total dealbreaker anymore. The same goes for the rather unremarkable 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, especially if you consider that the fast-approaching Galaxy A37 is unlikely to bring any major upgrades on that front... or any other front, for that matter.


What's worse is the A36's sequel is expected to cost more than $400 due to the rising component prices that are impacting the mobile industry in its entirety, which is just another reason to consider, nay, pounce on Amazon's latest Galaxy A36 5G deal as soon as possible.

This is not completely unprecedented, mind you, as the e-commerce giant actually offered a slightly higher discount very recently, but something tells me it might not last long this time around, and when it goes away, it could well be for good.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15899 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust

Latest News

Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
Massive new Galaxy A36 discount makes one of the best budget 5G phones around a total must-buy
Massive new Galaxy A36 discount makes one of the best budget 5G phones around a total must-buy
T-Mobile sees 40% efficiency gains in the last year
T-Mobile sees 40% efficiency gains in the last year
T-Mobile rep urges kindness following new move
T-Mobile rep urges kindness following new move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless