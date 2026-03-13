Massive new Galaxy A36 discount makes one of the best budget 5G phones around a total must-buy
With the Galaxy A37 right around the corner, this feels like the perfect time to... buy last year's Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.
The Galaxy A36 doesn't look... very remarkable, but for its newly reduced price, it's reasonably stylish. | Image by PhoneArena
Released a year ago (almost to the day), the Galaxy A36 5G never managed to connect with mainstream global audiences quite how some of Samsung's Galaxy A-series mid-rangers used to do not that long ago. That was clearly in large part due to... uncompetitive pricing (compared to the best budget 5G phones from so many other brands), but also because the specs were simply not good enough and the design not wow enough to drive impressive sales.
While Samsung can't really do anything to fix those latter two problems now, the A36's price point may have just gone low enough to make the overall value proposition better than ever... and actually competitive against the likes of Google's Pixel 9a or Motorola's Moto G Power (2026).
After a huge $160 discount from a $399.99 list price, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A36 5G with no strings attached is obviously way cheaper than last year's Pixel 9a, as well as slightly more affordable than this year's big-battery Moto G Power mid-ranger.
Battery life is actually a key strength for the A36 as well (especially at its newly reduced price), along with blazing fast charging and a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology.
Yes, the mediocre performance of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor remains a bit of a problem, but most likely not a total dealbreaker anymore. The same goes for the rather unremarkable 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, especially if you consider that the fast-approaching Galaxy A37 is unlikely to bring any major upgrades on that front... or any other front, for that matter.
That's an extraordinary display... for the sub-$250 segment. | Image by PhoneArena
What's worse is the A36's sequel is expected to cost more than $400 due to the rising component prices that are impacting the mobile industry in its entirety, which is just another reason to consider, nay, pounce on Amazon's latest Galaxy A36 5G deal as soon as possible.
This is not completely unprecedented, mind you, as the e-commerce giant actually offered a slightly higher discount very recently, but something tells me it might not last long this time around, and when it goes away, it could well be for good.
