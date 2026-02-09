Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Why wait for the Pixel 10a when its Pixel 9a twin is on sale at a record high discount?

You can now save $150 on Google's best mid-range phone to date in both storage variants and multiple colorways.

By
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
Google Pixel 9a
Google's first big in-house product launch of 2026 is right around the corner, and the excitement... couldn't be lower. Sorry, Big G, I'm just telling it how it is, but the repetitive design and... the repetitive specs of this year's Pixel 10a mid-ranger don't need to be viewed as a tragedy by Android purists on tight budgets.

That's because the virtually identical Pixel 9a is currently marked down by a hefty $150 from its already fairly reasonable list prices of $499 and $599 with 128GB and 256GB internal storage space respectively. If this new discount happens to feel familiar, that's probably because it's technically not really new.

But unlike last week, you can now pick your favorite storage variant and maximize your savings. And while last week the entry-level 128 gig configuration was only discounted in a Porcelain colorway, the Obsidian, Iris, and Peony flavors are on sale at a heavily reduced price this time around (with the Porcelain model only costing $100 less than usual).

Simply put, Amazon's latest Pixel 9a promotion is more flexible than all previous offers for this handset, and no, the 6.3-inch mid-ranger with Android 16 and Google Tensor G4 power has never been more affordable than this.


The Pixel 10a, in case you're wondering, is expected to retain its predecessor's $499 starting price... in addition to the Tensor G4 processor, 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.3-inch screen, and everything else, so there's really no logical reason to keep waiting for Google's "new" phone and snub this "old" one.

Of course, you could opt for a budget 5G phone from a different brand, but at its record low prices, the Pixel 9a is arguably unrivaled in terms of the value delivered for your money. No, I don't think Samsung's costlier Galaxy A56 5G is a better choice (unless you're bothered by the Pixel 9a's compact body), and the same goes for the Motorola Edge (2025), over which Google's devices hold a clear and important advantage in the long-term software support department.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
