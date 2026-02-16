Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon is selling Samsung's awesomely feature-packed Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger at an unbeatable price

Yes, the Galaxy A37 is right around the corner, but this new deal might be too good to miss for Samsung's cash-strapped fans.

Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
While Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A-series handsets are clearly not as popular around the world as they used to be just a few years back, the value of a device like the A36 (especially in a market like the US) is undeniable for an Android user who can't afford a Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, or even a Galaxy S25 FE.

That's true at the $399.99 list price of the reasonably powerful 6.7-inch mid-ranger, and obviously, it's even more true when you can save a whopping 170 bucks. This huge new Amazon discount is unlikely to last very long, mind you, being exclusively available for the phone's entry-level 128GB storage variant in an "Awesome Black" color.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$170 off (43%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

At $170 off its $399.99 regular price, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A36 5G (with a 1-year US warranty naturally included at no extra cost) undercuts everything from Google's Pixel 9a (by no less than $170 at the time of this writing) to the Motorola Edge (2025), Moto G Stylus (2025), and Moto G Power (2026).

One key advantage any Galaxy A-series device holds over any Motorola mid-ranger is, of course, stellar long-term software support, and no, the A36 5G is no exception to that rule, as Samsung promises to keep this thing updated until (at least) Android 21. 

But you're not looking at a pushover from a hardware standpoint either, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED screen, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system all left us pretty impressed in our in-depth Galaxy A36 5G review last year.


Obviously, this is not a perfect phone, suffering a little in the overall system performance and camera capabilities departments in head-to-head battles against... costlier devices like the aforementioned Pixel 9a and Apple's iPhone 16e

And with the iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, and Galaxy A37 all looming large on the horizon, I can definitely understand why some of you might be hesitant to pull the trigger here. But you have to keep in mind that this is a value proposition no major brand can currently match, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
