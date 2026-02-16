Amazon is selling Samsung's awesomely feature-packed Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger at an unbeatable price

The Galaxy A36 looks pretty awesome for its newly reduced price point. | Image by PhoneArena









That's true at the $399.99 list price of the reasonably powerful 6.7-inch mid-ranger, and obviously, it's even more true when you can save a whopping 170 bucks. This huge new Amazon discount is unlikely to last very long, mind you, being exclusively available for the phone's entry-level 128GB storage variant in an "Awesome Black" color. That's true at the $399.99 list price of the reasonably powerful 6.7-inch mid-ranger, and obviously, it's even more true when you can save a whopping 170 bucks. This huge new Amazon discount is unlikely to last very long, mind you, being exclusively available for the phone's entry-level 128GB storage variant in an "Awesome Black" color.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $170 off (43%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon







Recommended For You

One key advantage any Galaxy A-series device holds over any Motorola mid-ranger is, of course, stellar long-term software support, and no, the A36 5G is no exception to that rule, as Samsung promises to keep this thing updated until (at least) Android 21.





last year. But you're not looking at a pushover from a hardware standpoint either, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED screen, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, and 50 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system all left us pretty impressed in our in-depth Galaxy A36 5G review last year.









Pixel 9a and Apple's Obviously, this is not a perfect phone, suffering a little in the overall system performance and camera capabilities departments in head-to-head battles against... costlier devices like the aforementionedand Apple's iPhone 16e





And with the iPhone 17e Pixel 10a , and Galaxy A37 all looming large on the horizon, I can definitely understand why some of you might be hesitant to pull the trigger here. But you have to keep in mind that this is a value proposition no major brand can currently match, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie