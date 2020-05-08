Samsung has sold over 6 million Galaxy A51 phones in Q1 2020

AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Mariyan Slavov
May 08, 2020
The Galaxy A51 mid-ranger is turning into the star of the show for Samsung. According to the latest report from the research company Canalys, Samsung has sold over 6 million units of the device in Q1 2020, making it the best-selling smartphone of the company for that period.

The prime spot in the chart is occupied by the iPhone 11, with more than 18 million units sold, followed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T (8 million). The Galaxy A51 is third overall, followed closely by its entry-level A-series sibling - the Galaxy A10s (5 million devices sold).

  The Galaxy A51 is affordable and feature-packed at the same time. The phone has an industry-leading, beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, an elegant design, ample battery life, and a quad-camera system on the back. You can get one at around $350, the price being one of Galaxy A51's strongest weapons.

Samsung A-series devices gained popularity through the years, bringing flagship-grade design and features to the mid-range phone segment. Four Samsung phones made it to the top 10 list of best-selling devices in Q1, and all of them belong to the Galaxy A-series.

