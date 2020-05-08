Samsung has sold over 6 million Galaxy A51 phones in Q1 2020

Canalys

iPhone 11 series took three spots in the Q1 2020 top ten smartphone models. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounted for 10% of global smartphone share. While @Samsung and @Xiaomi achieved four and three smartphones in the top ten respectively. pic.twitter.com/NuJzOcdtbI — Canalys (@Canalys) May 7, 2020

The Galaxy A51 is affordable and feature-packed at the same time. The phone has an industry-leading, beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, an elegant design, ample battery life, and a quad-camera system on the back. You can get one at around $350, the price being one of Galaxy A51's strongest weapons.Samsung A-series devices gained popularity through the years, bringing flagship-grade design and features to the mid-range phone segment. Four Samsung phones made it to the top 10 list of best-selling devices in Q1, and all of them belong to the Galaxy A-series.