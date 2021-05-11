Samsung rolls out Android 11 to two budget-friendly Galaxy phones

Samsung
fans are probably excited to see that their favorite brand is doing a great job with the Android updates. Of course, there's always room for improvement, but overall, Samsung did manage to keep up with the most recent Android updates, no doubt about it.
Either it's One UI 3.1
or Android 11, no week passes by that Samsung isn't providing one of the two pieces of software to some of its Galaxy devices. After delivering One UI 3.1 last week to a bunch of Galaxy phones and tablets
, Samsung is kicking off the week in full force.
Two affordable Galaxy smartphones are now eligible for the Android 11 update: Galaxy A12
and Galaxy A02s
. Although it's yet unclear, SamMobile
reports that both updates should include One UI 3.1, which makes perfect sense considering Samsung's recent Android 11 update roadmap.
The only thing that's different between the two Android 11 updates is that the Galaxy A12
is getting the newest May security patch, while the Galaxy A02s' update comes with a previous April security patch.
Currently, both Android 11 updates
have been spotted in Russia, so it may take some time for Samsung to make it available in other countries. Still, if you're using either of the two Galaxy phones, it doesn't hurt to check and see whether or not the update is available for download.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!