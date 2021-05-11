Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung rolls out Android 11 to two budget-friendly Galaxy phones

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 11, 2021, 12:07 AM
Samsung rolls out Android 11 to two budget-friendly Galaxy phones
Samsung fans are probably excited to see that their favorite brand is doing a great job with the Android updates. Of course, there's always room for improvement, but overall, Samsung did manage to keep up with the most recent Android updates, no doubt about it.

Either it's One UI 3.1 or Android 11, no week passes by that Samsung isn't providing one of the two pieces of software to some of its Galaxy devices. After delivering One UI 3.1 last week to a bunch of Galaxy phones and tablets, Samsung is kicking off the week in full force.

Two affordable Galaxy smartphones are now eligible for the Android 11 update: Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s. Although it's yet unclear, SamMobile reports that both updates should include One UI 3.1, which makes perfect sense considering Samsung's recent Android 11 update roadmap.

The only thing that's different between the two Android 11 updates is that the Galaxy A12 is getting the newest May security patch, while the Galaxy A02s' update comes with a previous April security patch.

Currently, both Android 11 updates have been spotted in Russia, so it may take some time for Samsung to make it available in other countries. Still, if you're using either of the two Galaxy phones, it doesn't hurt to check and see whether or not the update is available for download.

Related phones

Galaxy A02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s View Full specs
$130 Amazon $220 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12 View Full specs
$162 Amazon $330 QVC
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P35 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI UI

Hot phones

