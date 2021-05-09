Samsung rolling out One UI 3.1 to a bunch of Galaxy devices
One UI 3.1 integrates some of Google's important apps into Samsung's ecosystem, such as Google Discover and Google Duo. Also, some Galaxy devices are getting new video calls effects to add in the background, as well as new camera features like Director's view and Single Take 2.0.
Samsung's tablets will receive a host of productivity features on top of the ones that the smartphones are getting, such as Second Screen and wireless keyboard sharing. Keep in mind that Samsung won't bring all the One UI 3.1 features to some Galaxy devices, but many of them will make it to the majority of the company's smartphones and tablets.