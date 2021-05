Samsung rolling out One UI 3.1 to a bunch of Galaxy devices

By now it's clear that Samsung plans to bring One UI 3.1 to as many Galaxy devices as possible, but what's even better is that the low-budget smartphones haven't been taken out of the equation. As long as you own a Galaxy device released in the last couple of years, there's a high chance that One UI 3.1 will be delivered to you in 2021.In the last week or so, Samsung released One UI 3.1 for a handful of carrier-bounded flagships (old and new). Now, the same update is available for three more Galaxy devices (via AndroidPolice ): Samsung Galaxy A21s Galaxy A41 , and Galaxy Tab A7 One UI 3.1 integrates some of Google's important apps into Samsung's ecosystem, such as Google Discover and Google Duo. Also, some Galaxy devices are getting new video calls effects to add in the background, as well as new camera features like Director's view and Single Take 2.0.Samsung's tablets will receive a host of productivity features on top of the ones that the smartphones are getting, such as Second Screen and wireless keyboard sharing. Keep in mind that Samsung won't bring all the One UI 3.1 features to some Galaxy devices, but many of them will make it to the majority of the company's smartphones and tablets.