Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung rolling out One UI 3.1 to a bunch of Galaxy devices

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 09, 2021, 5:48 AM
Samsung rolling out One UI 3.1 to a bunch of Galaxy devices
By now it's clear that Samsung plans to bring One UI 3.1 to as many Galaxy devices as possible, but what's even better is that the low-budget smartphones haven't been taken out of the equation. As long as you own a Galaxy device released in the last couple of years, there's a high chance that One UI 3.1 will be delivered to you in 2021.

In the last week or so, Samsung released One UI 3.1 for a handful of carrier-bounded flagships (old and new). Now, the same update is available for three more Galaxy devices (via AndroidPolice): Samsung Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy Tab A7.

One UI 3.1 integrates some of Google's important apps into Samsung's ecosystem, such as Google Discover and Google Duo. Also, some Galaxy devices are getting new video calls effects to add in the background, as well as new camera features like Director's view and Single Take 2.0.

Samsung's tablets will receive a host of productivity features on top of the ones that the smartphones are getting, such as Second Screen and wireless keyboard sharing. Keep in mind that Samsung won't bring all the One UI 3.1 features to some Galaxy devices, but many of them will make it to the majority of the company's smartphones and tablets.

Related phones

Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
View Amazon $385 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 850 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab A7
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 View Full specs
$280 Samsung $263 Amazon $308 eBay
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A41 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
  • Display 6.1 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P65 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

