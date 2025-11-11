Samsung could have ditched the Galaxy S26 Plus, but here we are again
The Plus model is back, proving Samsung still can’t resist a safe choice.
After months of confusing reports about whether Samsung was killing off the Galaxy S26 Plus or not, it looks like the mystery is finally over. The Plus model is coming back, joining the regular Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra in next year’s lineup.
Both Samsung and Apple have been struggling to figure out what to do with that “in-between” model – you know, the one that’s not the entry-level version, but not the Ultra or Pro either. The Plus models fall right into that weird middle ground.
Except, apparently, the Edge didn’t sell that well either. Turns out, the super-thin phone trend didn’t take off the way companies hoped. And so here we are – Samsung seems to be walking back its plan and sticking with the Galaxy S26 Plus after all. The Edge, on the other hand, might be the one getting the boot this time.
We’ll see soon enough. The Galaxy S26 series is rumored to launch sometime early next year – maybe February, or January, or even March – because, honestly, leaks and reports are all over the place right now. So if you’re confused, trust me, you’re not alone.
If Samsung really is bringing the Plus back, it probably just wants to play it safe. The Plus might not be a blockbuster, but it’s familiar. It’s a model people recognize. And maybe Samsung thinks that’s better than trying to push something like the Edge, which didn’t exactly catch fire.
Still, I can’t shake the feeling that the Plus doesn’t have much reason to exist anymore. Aside from the bigger screen and battery, there isn’t really anything that sets it apart from the base model. People who want value go for the base Galaxy S model. People who want the best of the best go straight for the Ultra, even if it’s pricier. So where does that leave the Plus? Just sitting awkwardly in the middle, again.
If there has to be a third model in every Galaxy or iPhone lineup (although we do have the Pro here), I want it to be something that truly stands out – not just a copy-paste of the regular version with a bigger screen. Give us something fresh. Because right now, these mid-tier flagships always feel like the least exciting option.
The third model will probably always be there. Not because it’s the most needed or has to be the best one, but because it serves a purpose – it subtly pushes you toward either the base or the Pro/Ultra version.
It’s the same idea you see at Starbucks – the “Grande” that exists mainly to make the “Venti” look like the better deal. Tech companies use that same playbook. Studies on consumer behavior show that when people are given three choices, the middle one often exists just to steer them toward the option the brand actually wants them to pick.
So yeah, my dream version of the third model probably isn’t happening anytime soon.
Yep, the phone that was reportedly canceled is now back on track. New images have popped up online showing what looks like the same familiar design. Originally, the Plus was rumored to be replaced by the ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge – but now that the Plus is back in the cards, I can’t help but ask… should it really be?
The Plus problem: not quite base, not quite Ultra
The Galaxy S25 Plus and all the ones before it have never been Samsung’s best sellers. Same story for Apple’s iPhone Plus line, which quietly disappeared for a reason. So when rumors started swirling that Samsung would drop the Plus for something new – in this case, the thinner Galaxy S26 Edge – it made perfect sense.
Sales comparison of Galaxy S25 models. | Image credit – Accio
Playing it safe – again
This time, Galaxy S26 Plus might launch in Orange, too.
At least for now, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Plus won’t be doing anything radically new – aside from a few new colors and a slightly tweaked camera island. Maybe Samsung has more in store, but for now, there’s not enough info to say what the S26 Plus actually brings to the table… other than replacing the underperforming S25 Edge.
What I actually want from the “third model”
I want the third model to be something that genuinely earns its place. A compact phone with Pro or Ultra specs – thinner, smaller, but still packing the best camera system, the biggest battery, and the latest chipset. Not everyone wants a 6.9-inch display, but plenty of us still want the same power those massive phones have.
Sure, those cost more, but Samsung is famous for its generous trade-in deals and promo discounts, so you can often get an Ultra without breaking the bank. And if that’s the case… what’s the point of settling for “in-between” again?
So yeah, the Galaxy S26 Plus is officially back – but whether it should be is another question entirely. Samsung might just be sticking with what it knows while it figures out its next big thing. But unless the Plus finally brings something genuinely different to the table, I doubt it’ll suddenly become a fan favorite.
Until we get that kind of mix – true flagship power in a more different form – the Plus, Edge, Air, or mini models will keep struggling. People will just keep jumping straight to the Ultra or Pro versions.
Or maybe that’s not the point at all?
You know that pricing trick where something just a bit better than the cheapest option costs almost as much as the best one, making the top-tier look like a smarter deal? That’s not coincidence – it’s psychology. There’s even a name for it: the Decoy Effect.
