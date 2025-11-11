Samsung could have ditched the Galaxy S26 Plus, but here we are again

Galaxy S26

The Plus problem: not quite base, not quite Ultra

Galaxy S26 Edge

We’ll see soon enough. The Galaxy S26 series is rumored to launch sometime early next year –

Playing it safe – again



If Samsung really is bringing the Plus back, it probably just wants to play it safe. The Plus might not be a blockbuster, but it’s familiar. It’s a model people recognize. And maybe Samsung thinks that’s better than trying to push something like the Edge, which didn’t exactly catch fire.



Still, I can’t shake the feeling that the Plus doesn’t have much reason to exist anymore. Aside from the bigger screen and battery, there isn’t really anything that sets it apart from the base model. People who want value go for the base Galaxy S model. People who want the best of the best go straight for the Ultra, even if it’s pricier. So where does that leave the Plus? Just sitting awkwardly in the middle, again.



At least for now, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Plus won't be doing anything radically new – aside from a few new colors and a slightly tweaked camera island. Maybe Samsung has more in store, but for now, there's not enough info to say what the S26 Plus actually brings to the table… other than replacing the underperforming

What I actually want from the “third model”

I want the third model to be something that genuinely earns its place. A compact phone with Pro or Ultra specs – thinner, smaller, but still packing the best camera system, the biggest battery, and the latest chipset. Not everyone wants a 6.9-inch display, but plenty of us still want the same power those massive phones have.



Until we get that kind of mix – true flagship power in a more different form – the Plus, Edge, Air, or mini models will keep struggling. People will just keep jumping straight to the Ultra or Pro versions.



Sure, those cost more, but Samsung is famous for its generous trade-in deals and promo discounts, so you can often get an Ultra without breaking the bank. And if that’s the case… what’s the point of settling for “in-between” again?



So yeah, the Galaxy S26 Plus is officially back – but whether it should be is another question entirely. Samsung might just be sticking with what it knows while it figures out its next big thing. But unless the Plus finally brings something genuinely different to the table, I doubt it’ll suddenly become a fan favorite.

Or maybe that’s not the point at all?

The third model will probably always be there. Not because it’s the most needed or has to be the best one, but because it serves a purpose – it subtly pushes you toward either the base or the Pro/Ultra version.



You know that pricing trick where something just a bit better than the cheapest option costs almost as much as the best one, making the top-tier look like a smarter deal? That’s not coincidence – it’s psychology. There’s even a name for it: the Decoy Effect.



It’s the same idea you see at Starbucks – the “Grande” that exists mainly to make the “Venti” look like the better deal. Tech companies use that same playbook. Studies on consumer behavior show that when people are given three choices, the middle one often exists just to steer them toward the option the brand actually wants them to pick.



