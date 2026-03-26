This smartphone browser on Windows might be the first real Chrome alternative in years

Here's everything Samsung Browser brings to the table





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First up, it offers cross-device continuity features across multiple devices. This means that in addition to the basic bookmark and history syncing that you get in most browsers, it allows you to open a web page on your Android smartphone and then switch to your Windows PC and continue browsing from where you left off on your phone. However, there are a few boxes you need to tick for this continuity feature to work.





Recommended For You You need to log in with the same Samsung account on both devices. The Samsung Continuity service or the Galaxy Connect app must be installed on your Windows computer. It's also worth noting that the continuity capability is currently only available on the Galaxy Book 3, 4, 5, and 6 families. The good news, however, is that Samsung has said that it will be rolled out to more devices soon.





If you like to use AI to streamline your browsing experience, then I'm pretty sure you are going to like the Perplexity integration in the Samsung Browser. The AI tool also powers the new Bixby that's live in the One UI 8.5 update. In the browser, it understands the content being displayed on the screen and allows you to take action on it without much manual interference. The tech giant gave a couple of examples in its blog post explaining how this feature actually works.

For instance, if you're viewing a web page related to a trip to Seoul, you can trigger the AI assistant and give a command like, "Plan a full-day trip to Seoul based on the places mentioned on this page." The tool will take a few seconds and then come up with a response relevant to your command. You can also ask follow-up questions, like converting the trip plan into a table.

What's the one reason you would consider switching to Samsung Browser? The Continuity features. The name of Samsung. Perplexity integration. I'm not switching to Samsung Browser. Vote 2 Votes

Everyone's favorite smartphone browser is now on Windows



After Chrome and Safari, Samsung Browser is



After Chrome and Safari, Samsung Browser is reportedly one of the most used browsers on smartphones. The incredible features that it offers are the main reason behind its more than 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store alone. It has also received some noticeable changes recently, like getting its name changed from Samsung Internet to Samsung Browser on smartphones.

Now that it is available on Windows as well, I am pretty certain it will give tough competition to some of the top players like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft's own Edge browser. I've always felt that Chrome is a bit resource-hungry. And while it is very early to comment on how the Samsung option will perform on Windows, in my initial impression, I found it to be pretty fast and consuming fewer resources than Chrome, as per the Task Manager data.





All that said, you can download Samsung Browser on your PC if it is running Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) or Windows 11. While the continuity feature is available to everyone, the AI upgrades are currently limited to selected countries, which include South Korea and the US. It will reportedly become available in other regions very soon.

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