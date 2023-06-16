Rumored new color for iPhone 15 line will not be offered says tipster

Unknownz21 says that "None of them are red." This is a surprise for some since the new color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year was rumored to be a dark red as seen some renders of the iPhone 15 Pro. According to a Twitter tipster (via Forbes ), the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series, expected to be unveiled and released in September, will be offered in four colors. Butsays that "None of them are red." This is a surprise for some since the new color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year was rumored to be a dark red as seen some renders of the iPhone 15 Pro.





In addition, Forbes says that this could mean that Apple will no longer offer the iconic red (PRODUCT)RED models. The company has teamed up with the charity for the last 16 years. The charity focuses on raising funds to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. However, a more precise read of the tipster's tweet suggests that there is no reason not to expect Apple to offer PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 15 series handsets.





Unknownz21 responds, "Four of them. None of them are red." That response is focused on the four colors that The tipster received a tweet that said, "I’m going to buy the iPhone 15 Pro, give me some hints about the colors."responds, "Four of them. None of them are red." That response is focused on the four colors that Apple offers each year for the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Three of them are usually Gold, Silver, and Space Black with a new fourth color tossed in every year. And that color, as we already pointed out, was supposed to be dark red.









But even if none of the four color options offered to iPhone 15 Pro users is red according to the tipster (who does have a good track record), it doesn't mean that the (PRODUCT)RED variant of the iPhone 15 line won't be available this year. It is a fifth option which means that the comment made by Unknownz21 has nothing to do with (PRODUCT)RED.













What we expect to see on all four iPhone 15 models this year will be the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Wide camera on the back, and USB-C charging . The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the same 4nm A16 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a 3nm A17 Bionic SoC which will be the only application processor built on a 3nm process node to be found in a smartphone this year.





