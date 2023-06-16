Rumored new color for iPhone 15 line will not be offered says tipster
According to a Twitter tipster (via Forbes), the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series, expected to be unveiled and released in September, will be offered in four colors. But Unknownz21 says that "None of them are red." This is a surprise for some since the new color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year was rumored to be a dark red as seen some renders of the iPhone 15 Pro.
In addition, Forbes says that this could mean that Apple will no longer offer the iconic red (PRODUCT)RED models. The company has teamed up with the charity for the last 16 years. The charity focuses on raising funds to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. However, a more precise read of the tipster's tweet suggests that there is no reason not to expect Apple to offer PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 15 series handsets.
The tipster received a tweet that said, "I’m going to buy the iPhone 15 Pro, give me some hints about the colors." Unknownz21 responds, "Four of them. None of them are red." That response is focused on the four colors that Apple offers each year for the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Three of them are usually Gold, Silver, and Space Black with a new fourth color tossed in every year. And that color, as we already pointed out, was supposed to be dark red.
Dark red iPhone 15 Pro render. Image credit @Hanstsaiz
But even if none of the four color options offered to iPhone 15 Pro users is red according to the tipster (who does have a good track record), it doesn't mean that the (PRODUCT)RED variant of the iPhone 15 line won't be available this year. It is a fifth option which means that the comment made by Unknownz21 has nothing to do with (PRODUCT)RED.
The tweet from tipster Unknownz21
What we expect to see on all four iPhone 15 models this year will be the Dynamic Island, a 48MPWide camera on the back,and USB-C charging. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the same 4nm A16 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with a 3nm A17 Bionic SoC which will be the only application processor built on a 3nm process node to be found in a smartphone this year.
As an aside, Unknownz21 has described the iPhone 15 line as "too mediocre of an upgrade." As a result, he suggests that potential buyers hold off until the iPhone 16 series is released in 2024.
