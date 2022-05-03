 Apple brings its premium music service to Roku devices - PhoneArena
Apple Music is already available on a bunch of devices and ecosystems, but the Roku platform was not among them until recently. With access to more than 90 million songs and 30,000 curated playlists, music videos, Apple Music Radio and more, Apple music streaming service is a serious competitor to the likes of Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

Today, Roku and Apple announced that the Apple Music app is now available globally on the Roku platform, the most popular TV streaming platform in the United States. Apple Music subscribers who own a Roku device, including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro can now stream music on any of these devices.

Roku also confirmed that Apple Music subscribers using its devices will be able to live stream their favorite music with Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library.

In addition, the Apple Music app allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices. Of course, subscribers will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusive, along with personalized recommendations.

Starting today, those who aren’t yet Apple Music subscribers can sign-up for the service through the Roku channel store for a 1-month free trial. After the trial, Apple Music plans are available for purchase starting at $10 per month.
