Roku signs agreement that involves streaming John Wick, other Lionsgate movies for free

The biggest streaming platform in the United States, The Roku Channel, has just announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Lionsgate, the owner of blockbusters like John Wick, Expandables 4, and Borderlands. Under the agreement, Roku users will be able to watch Lionsgate films for free.

The deal will start with Lionsgate 2022 theatrical releases, and Roku will receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

The Roku Channel will also distribute other Lionsgate movies to its users, such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage’s most recent film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and White Bird: A Wonder Story, starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson.

We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate.


Unfortunately, the official announcement doesn’t mention whether or not streaming Lionsgate’s movies will be ad-supported, but this great news for Roku users regardless.
