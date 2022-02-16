Apple's Spatial Audio feature is getting quite popular; bringing more listeners to Apple Music

More than half of Apple Music subs are listening to Spatial Audio

Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of editorial and content, stated that there is a huge uptick in artists' back catalog thanks to them giving their fans a new way of listening to their music. She added that part of the key to this success was making sure that Spatial Audio is highly accessible to all kinds of artists at all different levels.







