Don't miss these new Made by Google video promos for the Pixel 10 line, Pixel Watch 4, and more
Relive Wednesday's Made by Google event.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The late-night talk show that doubled as the Pixel 10 launch event has been over for hours, and Google has released some videos starring the new devices it introduced on Wednesday. The first video is a 30-second ad for the base model Pixel 10. The video starts by showing the Magic Cue feature in action. Magic Cue is a proactive, contextual assistant that figures out what information you need and delivers that information exactly when you need it. This is a key feature of Google's "Personal Intelligence" vision for Gemini.
Other features seen in this 30-second video include Gemini Live. Users can share their camera or screen with the AI feature and have a conversation about it. Camera Coach gives the user directions such as "pan right" in order to help him or her compose a great photo.
Pre-order your Google Pixel 10 series phone right here, right now!
The second video is for the Pixel 10 Pro and shows mostly the same features as the Pixel 10 video, such as Gemini Live and Camera Coach, although they are shown being used in different situations. The Pixel 10 Pro 30-second promo also mentions Video Boost. This feature sends the video shot by a Pixel user through Google's servers where the clip is improved through its famous computational photography capabilities.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 brings Gemini with you, and having the AI chatbox on your wrist can be very helpful. Outside of seeing Gemini in action, the promo video for the timepiece focuses on using the device while working out and exercising. That's because the Pixel Watch 4 will track your heart rate, the distance you've run, and more.
Next up, the video clip for the Pixel Buds 2a highlights features such as the "Twist-to-adjust" controls, Active Noise Cancellation, and hands-free Gemini. With the latter, you can ask Gemini to handle tasks such as "Create a workout playlist," "Summarize my unread text messages," and "Add a haircut at 5 to my calendar.
You shouldn't miss the 30-second video released by Google for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As it did with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro video promos, the focus is on the AI features such as Camera Coach and, of course, Gemini Live.
If you missed the entire Made by Google event, you can watch the video, which is the last one posted in this article.
br>
br>
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: