Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro's Matte Glass Version has an anti-glare display that feels like paper.
The new Redmi Pad 2 Pro is here with a huge 12.1-inch screen and a massive battery, all for a surprisingly low price. They've even got a special matte version for those who hate glare.
Redmi has officially unveiled its new lineup of entertainment-focused tablets, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro series. The goal here is simple: deliver a massive, immersive screen experience for movies and games without forcing you to empty your wallet. The lineup includes the standard Pad 2 Pro, a 5G version, and a unique Matte Glass Version.
Honestly, this looks like one of the best tablet deals of the year. For anyone whose primary use case for a tablet is watching videos, reading comics, or just having a larger screen for browsing, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro seems almost purpose-built. That massive 12,000mAh battery means you can likely go for days without needing a charge.
The Matte Glass version is a genuinely clever idea. Screen glare is one of my biggest pet peeves with tablets, and having a built-in solution that also makes writing with a stylus feel better is a fantastic touch. It's a thoughtful feature that solves a real-world problem. If you're looking for a big-screen entertainment device for your home or for travel and don't want to spend a fortune, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro should be at least a consideration.
Redmi just launched its biggest tablet yet
Image credit — Xiaomi
The main attraction is the huge 12.1-inch 2.5K display that runs at a smooth 120Hz. To power those long viewing sessions, Redmi has packed in a monstrous 12,000mAh battery, one of the largest on the market. The standout model, however, might be the Matte Glass Version, which features a special anti-glare screen that reduces reflections and gives the surface a paper-like feel for reading or sketching. Powering the tablet is a capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and it all starts at a very aggressive €300 (approximately $352 USD via direct conversion).
Redmi Pad 2 Pro Key Specs
- Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display at 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
- Battery: 12,000mAh
- Charging: 33W fast charging & 27W reverse charging
- Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Special Edition: Available Matte Glass Version for anti-glare
This is a shot across the bow for budget tablets
Images credit — Xiaomi
The tablet market can be a bit boring, with the base model iPad often seen as the default choice. But at a starting price of around $300, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is making a very loud statement. To get a screen this big and this fast from a competitor like Samsung, you'd have to spend significantly more. Apple's entry-level iPad has a smaller screen that's stuck at 60Hz and costs over $100 more.
Redmi is clearly targeting the user who wants a premium media experience without paying for a top-of-the-line processor they don't need. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is more than enough to handle streaming, web browsing, and most mobile games. By focusing the budget on that incredible screen and battery, Redmi has created a value proposition that's tough to beat. This isn't trying to be an iPad Pro killer; it's aiming to be the king of the couch, and it has a real shot at the crown.
The new go-to for Netflix binges?
Image credit — Xiaomi
