Motorola cuts up to $250 off the Razr+ (2025) and tosses in $200 earbuds as a freebie

Looking for an unmissable deal on a powerful clamshell foldable device? Well, even if you’re not, you’re in the right place—because after reading this article, you might just want to upgrade, even if you weren’t in the market for one.

Motorola is currently offering a hefty $150 discount on its latest Razr+ (2025), letting you score one for just under $850. And guess what? You can save an additional $100 with most trade-ins. To top it off, the manufacturer is even tossing in a pair of free Moto Buds+ wireless earbuds, saving you about another $200. Just be sure to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as there’s no telling when this deal could become a thing of the past.

Razr+ (2025): Save up to $250 and score free earbuds!

$749 99
$999 99
$250 off (25%)
Act fast and save $150 on the speedy Razr+ (2025). Trade-in an eligible device to score an additional $100 discount. On top of that, you can get a free pair of Moto Buds+, which normally cost about $200. This is a phenomenal deal, so don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


As for the phone itself, well, it brings a lot to the table. Sure, it’s not exactly a high-end model, but it offers fast performance and can handle any task or game you throw its way, courtesy of its speedy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM.

It takes beautiful photos, too, with its 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper. Of course, we can’t compare it to the best camera phones out there, but it still delivers solid pictures with good dynamic range, vibrant colors, and no oversharpening.

You’ll also enjoy a pleasant viewing experience when streaming YouTube videos. Our friend here boasts a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a high 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support.

So, yeah! The Razr+ (2025) is an absolute bargain with Motorola’s deal, offering fast performance, capable cameras, and a beautiful display in a compact, foldable form factor. It’s perfect for foldable enthusiasts as well as buyers who want a snappy handset that doesn’t take up much space in their pocket. Therefore, don’t miss out—save today!

