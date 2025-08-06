The popular Hulu app is shutting down

Enjoy the Hulu app while you can. Disney, which owns all of Hulu, has announced plans to shut it down by 2026 and move its inventory of streaming content to one app, Disney+ . The plan to "fully integrate" Hulu into Disney+ was mentioned by CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston during the entertainment giant's earnings call this afternoon. The new unified Disney+ app, which will also include Hulu, will debut next year.





Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston said during the earnings call, "Today, we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app."









The two Disney executives said that work has already started on enhancing the technology. Improvements will be made to the Disney+ app, including the addition of "exciting new features and a more personalized homepage." A standalone ESPN streamer, priced at $29.99 per month, will debut on August 21st.



A Disney representative told Variety that subscribers will be able to purchase a standalone Hulu subscription and a standalone Disney+ subscription. Disney's Iger said that the single Disney+ app will offer an "improved consumer experience," which will lower churn and keep subscribers from leaving for other streaming services. With both streamers on one tech platform, Iger expects Disney to benefit from cost synergies. In addition, Disney already sells ads together for Disney+ and Hulu. Once they're combined into one app, Disney can offer bundled ad deals.





The decision to sew together Hulu and Disney+ came when Disney closed on its purchase of Comcast's one-third ownership of Hulu in June. While Comcast wanted $13 billion for its one-third stake in the streamer, a third-party banker lowered the price tag in arbitration to $9 billion.







Hulu's live television offering will be combined with Fubo and run as a joint venture that Disney will control as the majority owner. Sometime next year, Hulu + Live TV will be integrated into Disney+.







Disney also said on Wednesday that following the decision made by Netflix, it will no longer report streaming subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.