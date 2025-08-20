Pixel Watch 4 just became your lifeline with satellite SOS – here's what you should know right now

Pixel Watch 4





Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): pre-order at Amazon The Pixel Watch 4 is here, promising longer battery life and advanced health and wellness features. The new timepiece with a 41mm case is now available for pre-order at Amazon. Pre-order at Amazon Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): pre-order at Amazon The Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case brings improved battery life, more accurate health and wellness metrics, and an ultra-chic design. The wearable is available for pre-order at Amazon. Pre-order at Amazon





The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform, and thanks to this chip, Google has brought the ability to connect to satellite all by itself. The smartwatch is able to connect to geo-stationary satellites so you can contact emergency responders. You can also share your location with them and get assistance.

The capability is reserved to Pixel Watch 4 LTE models in select countries. The feature is included for free for 2 years after you activate your smartwatch.





