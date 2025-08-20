Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Pixel Watch 4 just became your lifeline with satellite SOS – here's what you should know right now

It's the first smartwatch to get standalone satellite emergency support!

The Pixel Watch 4 is now official. Google's redesigned smartwatch sports a brighter display now, smaller bezels, and is now brighter. It's also got a bigger battery and faster charging, especially great for outdoorsy people.  While these upgrades are great, one of them is even better, especially if you're the type of person who really likes to wander off into the wilderness. 

Yep, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is the first commercially available smartwatch to support standalone emergency satellite communications. This pretty much means the timepiece can connect to satellites in areas where you have no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity to send an SOS message. And you don’t need your phone for that, it can be done just by the smartwatch. 

The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform, and thanks to this chip, Google has brought the ability to connect to satellite all by itself. The smartwatch is able to connect to geo-stationary satellites so you can contact emergency responders. You can also share your location with them and get assistance. 

How excited are you about satellite connectivity on the Pixel Watch 4?

Vote View Result

The capability is reserved to Pixel Watch 4 LTE models in select countries. The feature is included for free for 2 years after you activate your smartwatch. 


Apple and other Google competitors are offering satellite connectivity but only on their phones. So yes, the iPhone 14 brought satellite connectivity first, but so far, it's only been available on iPhones. The Galaxy S25 series also supports this emergency measure that could save your life if you end up off the grid, but again, only on phones, not smartwatches. So yep, the Pixel Watch 4 is a pioneer here, so you can connect to help from a remote location just from your timepiece.

The Apple Watch Series 11 doesn't support satellite connectivity, while the Apple Watch Ultra models do, but it's done via the iPhone, not in a standalone way. Meanwhile, rumors indicate Apple's upcoming (and more expensive) Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have the feature, but it's not out yet.

I think this is exceptional because in the case of an accident, you may lose your phone somewhere, while the watch is likely to remain on your wrist. This is a great upgrade, and kudos to Google for thinking about outdoorsy users and their safety with the latest iteration of the Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Watch 4 just became your lifeline with satellite SOS – here&#039;s what you should know right now
