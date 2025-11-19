At under $163, the Pixel Watch 2 becomes a hot choice for users who don’t want to overspend

Pixel Watch 2

We should note, though, that the deal is offered by a third-party seller, but Amazon fulfills the shipment. You’ll also have until January 31 to return the watch in case there’s an issue with your purchase.So, should you take advantage of this deal and snag a brand-newfor 36% off? We strongly believe you should. In addition to the sweet discount and the huge refund window, the smartwatch still packs a ton of value, even though it’s not the latest model anymore.As a former Google flagship smartwatch, it boasts a premium feel and the tech giant’s iconic dome-like design, allowing it to complement every attire, whether it is casual stuff like jeans and a T-shirt or a full suit. Sure, the Bay active band isn’t suitable for formal clothing, but you can easily switch it with something that will seamlessly pair with a formal shirt and pants.Of course, the watch is more than a pretty face as it’s loaded with health-tracking features. It boasts all the standard stuff like heart-rate monitoring, ECG, and temperature sensing. And since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.As for battery life, the watch can easily last you a whole day without recharging, but you’ll likely have to top it up every night. However, its quick charging capability allows it to reach 50% in only half an hour.Overall, if you’re looking for a feature-rich and stylish smartwatch, theis definitely worth considering. Now even more so, while it's selling at such a bargain price on Amazon. Therefore, if it fits the bill, save with this deal now while you can!