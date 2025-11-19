At under $163, the Pixel Watch 2 becomes a hot choice for users who don’t want to overspend
It may be an older model, but it still packs a ton of value.
The offer we’re talking about is Amazon’s deal on the Pixel Watch 2 that slashes a whole 36% off this bad boy’s price. Thanks to this discount, you can snag the Wi-Fi version in Silver with the Bay active band for just under $163, instead of spending $250. This saves you about $88, which is not bad at all.
We should note, though, that the deal is offered by a third-party seller, but Amazon fulfills the shipment. You’ll also have until January 31 to return the watch in case there’s an issue with your purchase.
So, should you take advantage of this deal and snag a brand-new Pixel Watch 2 for 36% off? We strongly believe you should. In addition to the sweet discount and the huge refund window, the smartwatch still packs a ton of value, even though it’s not the latest model anymore.
Of course, the watch is more than a pretty face as it’s loaded with health-tracking features. It boasts all the standard stuff like heart-rate monitoring, ECG, and temperature sensing. And since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store.
As for battery life, the watch can easily last you a whole day without recharging, but you’ll likely have to top it up every night. However, its quick charging capability allows it to reach 50% in only half an hour.
Overall, if you’re looking for a feature-rich and stylish smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2 is definitely worth considering. Now even more so, while it's selling at such a bargain price on Amazon. Therefore, if it fits the bill, save with this deal now while you can!
