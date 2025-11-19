Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Marshall Emberton II with 360-degree audio plunges below $100 on Amazon

It's an absolute bargain at this price, so act fast and save while you can!

Marshall is famous for two things in the mobile tech community: its premium sound and stylish amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers. Yep, the moment you see this iconic design, you instantly know it’s a Marshall device, even before reading the name. And right now, an early Black Friday deal on Amazon lets you treat yourself to such a speaker for just under $100.

The device in question is the compact Marshall Emberton II in Cream, which is discounted by a whopping 44% at the e-commerce giant. This slashes $80 off its usual cost of about $180, dropping it below $100. To top this off, this is the biggest markdown it has ever received on Amazon, making this deal one that’s really hard to pass up.

Marshall Emberton II: Save 44% on Amazon!

$80 off (44%)
An early Black Friday deal allows you to save $80 on the Marshall Emberton II on Amazon. In other words, you can upgrade your listening experience for just under $100, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. This is a compact speaker with top-quality sound and high durability. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We encourage you not to hesitate, especially if you’re in the market for a small Bluetooth speaker with a rich 360-degree sound. And while this isn’t made to provide sound to huge gatherings, you can easily pair it with other Emberton II speakers for a loud party-like experience.

Of course, you’d also want your speaker to have high durability in order to bring it anywhere with you, and our friend here checks that box as well. With its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it packs full protection against dust and can even be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it offers up to 30 hours of listening time, all while its fast charging delivers up to four additional hours after a quick 20-minute top-up.

Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a steal at its current price, compared to the value it offers. So, if you think it’ll work for you, don’t miss out—tap the deal button in this article and save today!

