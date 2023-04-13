Pixel fans in the UK can now join Google's Pixel Superfans program once again
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones you can buy in 2023. Their little cousin, the Pixel 6a, is one of the best budget smartphones currently on the market. And, although a first-gen device, Google's Pixel Watch is also one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.
The truth is that Google's Pixel devices really rock, and more and more people are joining team Pixel because of that. And if you, too, are part of team Pixel and are located in the UK, we have really good news for you. You can now join Google's Pixel Superfan program again.
As we reported, Google introduced its Pixel Superfan program in the UK in March, but soon after, the sign-up form was closed, leaving UK-based Pixel enthusiasts unable to join the program. However, back then, the tech giant stated that the form would reopen in the near future, implying that Pixel fans in the UK will be able to join the program again at some point.
In addition to that, you will be able to connect with other Pixel enthusiasts, gain access to exclusive events, enjoy special offers and discounts, and have the chance to win exclusive Pixel swag. We must also note that there is no cost to joining the Pixel Superfan program.
As 9to5Google first reported, Google has opened its sign-up form for its Pixel Superfan program in the UK once again. The form can be accessed through the same URL link as before.
But is becoming a part of Google's Pixel Superfan program truly worth it? Well, if you're a part of team Pixel, the Pixel Superfan program is definitely worth it. Becoming a member of Google's Pixel Superfans club will give you early access to new products and features and provide opportunities to meet the teams behind Google's Pixel devices.
