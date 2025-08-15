$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel Buds Pro drop below $90 after bonkers 55% discount

The earbuds are an absolute steal at their current price, so don't miss out!

A close-up of a woman wearing Pixel Buds Pro.
We recently shared that Amazon was selling the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a sweet 24% discount, dropping them below $174. Sadly, the discount has been reduced since we published the deal post and is now 17%. This means you can get a pair of brand-new earbuds for just south of $190.

Now, $190 is still a solid price for all the bells and whistles these offer, but it’s definitely not as tempting as $89.99—the price you can get the Pixel Buds Pro for at Woot right now. Yep, that’s right! The Amazon-owned retailer has slashed a whopping 55% off Google’s former flagship earbuds, letting you get a pair for just south of $90. Just be sure to act fast and save while the offer lasts, as this is a limited-time deal that has been available for a few weeks now and might expire soon.

Pixel Buds Pro: Save 55% at Woot!

$89 99
$199 99
$110 off (55%)
Act fast and get the premium Pixel Buds Pro for a whopping 55% off with this unmissable limited-time deal at Woot. The earbuds deliver premium sound, have solid ANC, and are a steal at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot

Pixel Buds Pro: 19% off at Amazon

$37 off (19%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for just under $163 on Amazon. The earbuds also ship with a full manufacturer's warranty.
Buy at Amazon


As proper high-end earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro still deliver fantastic sound out of the box. Plus, you can fine-tune the audio to your liking using the 5-band custom EQ in the Pixel Buds Pro app for a tailored listening experience, all while their effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ensures you enjoy your favorite songs with as few distractions from the outside world as possible.

Battery life is also on point, with the earbuds delivering up to 7 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 11 hours with it turned off. Add the charging case, and you’re looking at up to 20 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 31 hours with it disabled.

All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro may not be among the latest and greatest earbuds anymore, but they are unmissable at their current price at Woot. So, don’t miss out! Save with this deal now!

