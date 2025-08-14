Pixel Buds Pro 2 become an absolute bargain after a generous 24% discount on Amazon
The earbuds are a must-have at their current price. Just act fast as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire fast!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds may be selling at a tempting price, but they aren’t the only premium earphones that you can snatch up at a solid markdown.
A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a 24% discount on Google’s flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel, cutting $55 off their usual price. This lets you snatch a pair for just under $174, instead of splurging about $230. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to return the earbuds in case something goes wrong with them. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair now, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon.
As for the earbuds themselves, they also rank among the best on the market, right alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. They provide clear, balanced sound at every frequency, while delivering a comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight design.
Unfortunately, their ANC lags a bit behind other high-end earbuds, but it still does a solid job of blocking low-frequency sounds. However, it struggles with noises in the higher frequency range. But hey, with a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 30 hours with the charging case, we believe they more than make up for it.
A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a 24% discount on Google’s flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel, cutting $55 off their usual price. This lets you snatch a pair for just under $174, instead of splurging about $230. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to return the earbuds in case something goes wrong with them. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair now, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon.
As for the earbuds themselves, they also rank among the best on the market, right alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. They provide clear, balanced sound at every frequency, while delivering a comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight design.
Unfortunately, their ANC lags a bit behind other high-end earbuds, but it still does a solid job of blocking low-frequency sounds. However, it struggles with noises in the higher frequency range. But hey, with a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 30 hours with the charging case, we believe they more than make up for it.
When everything is considered, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 truly bring a lot to the table, especially now that they can be yours for just south of $174. Therefore, our advice is simple: Act fast! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price now while the promo is still up for grabs!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: