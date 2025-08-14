$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Pixel Buds Pro 2 become an absolute bargain after a generous 24% discount on Amazon

The earbuds are a must-have at their current price. Just act fast as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire fast!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Audio Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds may be selling at a tempting price, but they aren’t the only premium earphones that you can snatch up at a solid markdown.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a 24% discount on Google’s flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel, cutting $55 off their usual price. This lets you snatch a pair for just under $174, instead of splurging about $230. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to return the earbuds in case something goes wrong with them. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair now, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel: Save $55 on Amazon!

$55 off (24%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $55 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Hazel, allowing you to score a pair for just under $174. The earbuds deliver incredible sound, have a comfy design, and offer solid ANC. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As for the earbuds themselves, they also rank among the best on the market, right alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. They provide clear, balanced sound at every frequency, while delivering a comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight design.

Unfortunately, their ANC lags a bit behind other high-end earbuds, but it still does a solid job of blocking low-frequency sounds. However, it struggles with noises in the higher frequency range. But hey, with a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 30 hours with the charging case, we believe they more than make up for it.

When everything is considered, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 truly bring a lot to the table, especially now that they can be yours for just south of $174. Therefore, our advice is simple: Act fast! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price now while the promo is still up for grabs!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless