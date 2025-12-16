A $400 price cut makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 almost impossible to ignore
The latest Galaxy Z Fold device is once again on sale at Amazon!
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Samsung foldables is back with a very tempting discount at Amazon. That’s right — you can once again save a huge $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Even better, this bargain is available on both storage variants in all colors, letting you pick your favorite option and still save big.One of the best book-like
To our knowledge, 20% off brings the foldable to one of its lowest prices on Amazon. That said, last month’s Samsung Store deal slashed $720 off the phone’s original price. Will the official store bring back its epic discount this year? We don’t know. If you don’t want to wait for a potentially better price cut (which might not even come), now’s your chance to act.
Consider also the software support. Seven years of continuous upgrades and a slew of Galaxy AI features ensure long-term value. Add the premium camera system with a 200MP main lens, and you’ve got a proper Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrade.
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To our knowledge, 20% off brings the foldable to one of its lowest prices on Amazon. That said, last month’s Samsung Store deal slashed $720 off the phone’s original price. Will the official store bring back its epic discount this year? We don’t know. If you don’t want to wait for a potentially better price cut (which might not even come), now’s your chance to act.
While earlier models came with a rather narrow build that made typing on the cover screen uncomfortable, that’s not the case with the Z Fold 7. Wider, slimmer, and sporting a larger 6.5-inch OLED cover screen, it’s much easier to use without constantly unfolding. The main screen is just as premium, by the way. You’re getting an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with ultra-crisp resolution and superb brightness.
Under the hood, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip — just what you’d expect from a $2,000 phone. Whether you’re a casual user or a hardcore mobile gamer, this Android phone keeps up with your pace.
Consider also the software support. Seven years of continuous upgrades and a slew of Galaxy AI features ensure long-term value. Add the premium camera system with a 200MP main lens, and you’ve got a proper Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrade.
We know this Samsung phone is a bit pricey, even at $400 off. But to us, it brings more than enough value to make it a worthwhile investment. If you agree, hurry up and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale. And in case you’re still on the fence, check out our full Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for additional insights.
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