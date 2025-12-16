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A $400 price cut makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 almost impossible to ignore

The latest Galaxy Z Fold device is once again on sale at Amazon!

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A person is holding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 unfolded, showing its big main display.
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One of the best book-like Samsung foldables is back with a very tempting discount at Amazon. That’s right — you can once again save a huge $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Even better, this bargain is available on both storage variants in all colors, letting you pick your favorite option and still save big.

Save $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

$400 off (20%)
Amazon is now allowing you to save $400 on one of the best foldable phones in 2025. That brings the Galaxy Z Fold 7 under the $1,600 mark, making it a much smarter buy for many. This is a limited-time offer, so you might want to act fast.
Buy at Amazon

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To our knowledge, 20% off brings the foldable to one of its lowest prices on Amazon. That said, last month’s Samsung Store deal slashed $720 off the phone’s original price. Will the official store bring back its epic discount this year? We don’t know. If you don’t want to wait for a potentially better price cut (which might not even come), now’s your chance to act.

While earlier models came with a rather narrow build that made typing on the cover screen uncomfortable, that’s not the case with the Z Fold 7. Wider, slimmer, and sporting a larger 6.5-inch OLED cover screen, it’s much easier to use without constantly unfolding. The main screen is just as premium, by the way. You’re getting an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with ultra-crisp resolution and superb brightness.

Under the hood, you’re getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip — just what you’d expect from a $2,000 phone. Whether you’re a casual user or a hardcore mobile gamer, this Android phone keeps up with your pace.

Consider also the software support. Seven years of continuous upgrades and a slew of Galaxy AI features ensure long-term value. Add the premium camera system with a 200MP main lens, and you’ve got a proper Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrade.

We know this Samsung phone is a bit pricey, even at $400 off. But to us, it brings more than enough value to make it a worthwhile investment. If you agree, hurry up and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale. And in case you’re still on the fence, check out our full Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for additional insights.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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