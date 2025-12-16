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The well-rounded OnePlus Pad 2 is down to its best price on Amazon

Amazon is allowing you to save a massive $200 on this capable OnePlus tablet.

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OnePlus Pad 2 tablet in landscape orientation is placed on a white table against a red background.
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Looking for a well-rounded Android tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood and a deeply discounted price? The OnePlus Pad 2 is an excellent choice, especially right now. Amazon is currently selling this Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative for $200 off, bringing its asking price just under $350.

OnePlus Pad 2: $200 off for a limited time

$200 off (36%)
The OnePlus Pad 2 is once again available with a hefty $200 price cut. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it's a great choice for everyday use. Plus, it's current $200 price cut makes it an even harder to ignore. Grab yours and save at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

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Is this the first time Amazon has slashed prices so dramatically? Actually no. The bargain first dropped during Black Friday, but it wrapped up after Cyber Monday. Still, scoring a massive $200 price cut on this capable mid-range tablet is hard to ignore, even if it’s been 36% off before.

This device checks a lot of boxes, making it an especially attractive choice for Android fans looking for incredible value for money. With a 12.1-inch display and a pretty sharp resolution, it delivers solid visuals for its asking price. And with the 7:5 aspect ratio, reading and everyday entertainment feel more intuitive.

Performance is solid as well. Although we didn’t measure top-tier results on benchmark tests (see our OnePlus Pad 2 review for details), you’re getting a fantastic experience with everyday tasks. It even delivers some gaming potential, which is always appreciated.

Is the battery life any good? Absolutely. The 9,510mAh battery can easily last you about 11 hours of browsing and nearly seven hours of gaming. What’s more, you’re getting an impressive 67W wired charging support, so a full charge takes less than an hour.

Granted, the OnePlus Pad 3 has arrived, delivering even more potential and a larger screen real estate. But it’s also considerably more expensive, currently going for about $580 on Amazon ($120 off its MSRP). So, if you’re looking for a better bargain on a capable Android tablet, the Pad 2 is definitely the better choice. Grab yours for $200 off with this limited-time offer while it lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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