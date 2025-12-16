The well-rounded OnePlus Pad 2 is down to its best price on Amazon
Amazon is allowing you to save a massive $200 on this capable OnePlus tablet.
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Android tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood and a deeply discounted price? The OnePlus Pad 2 is an excellent choice, especially right now. Amazon is currently selling this Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative for $200 off, bringing its asking price just under $350.Looking for a well-rounded
Is this the first time Amazon has slashed prices so dramatically? Actually no. The bargain first dropped during Black Friday, but it wrapped up after Cyber Monday. Still, scoring a massive $200 price cut on this capable mid-range tablet is hard to ignore, even if it’s been 36% off before.
This device checks a lot of boxes, making it an especially attractive choice for Android fans looking for incredible value for money. With a 12.1-inch display and a pretty sharp resolution, it delivers solid visuals for its asking price. And with the 7:5 aspect ratio, reading and everyday entertainment feel more intuitive.
Is the battery life any good? Absolutely. The 9,510mAh battery can easily last you about 11 hours of browsing and nearly seven hours of gaming. What’s more, you’re getting an impressive 67W wired charging support, so a full charge takes less than an hour.
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Is this the first time Amazon has slashed prices so dramatically? Actually no. The bargain first dropped during Black Friday, but it wrapped up after Cyber Monday. Still, scoring a massive $200 price cut on this capable mid-range tablet is hard to ignore, even if it’s been 36% off before.
This device checks a lot of boxes, making it an especially attractive choice for Android fans looking for incredible value for money. With a 12.1-inch display and a pretty sharp resolution, it delivers solid visuals for its asking price. And with the 7:5 aspect ratio, reading and everyday entertainment feel more intuitive.
Performance is solid as well. Although we didn’t measure top-tier results on benchmark tests (see our OnePlus Pad 2 review for details), you’re getting a fantastic experience with everyday tasks. It even delivers some gaming potential, which is always appreciated.
Is the battery life any good? Absolutely. The 9,510mAh battery can easily last you about 11 hours of browsing and nearly seven hours of gaming. What’s more, you’re getting an impressive 67W wired charging support, so a full charge takes less than an hour.
Granted, the OnePlus Pad 3 has arrived, delivering even more potential and a larger screen real estate. But it’s also considerably more expensive, currently going for about $580 on Amazon ($120 off its MSRP). So, if you’re looking for a better bargain on a capable Android tablet, the Pad 2 is definitely the better choice. Grab yours for $200 off with this limited-time offer while it lasts.
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