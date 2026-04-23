It's not too late to grab the Pixel 9 Pro at this unbelievably good discount
Amazingly, you still have time to grab $400 in savings!
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This might not be the latest flagship, but it's still worth checking out. | Image by PhoneArena
Seeking that pro-grade Google Pixel experience? The latest Pixel 10 Pro XL can give you just that, and it's now on sale at Amazon. But if the price is too steep for you, its predecessor is worth checking out.
After all, it's now down to less than $700, saving you $400 on its original asking price. The promo has been around for some time, though, so you might not have much longer to act.
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Savings aside, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is my top recommendation as it brings a lot of things to the table. First of all, it comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display that features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This delivers smooth animations at all times and also saves battery life.
Another thing I really like about the display is its brightness. In our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we've measured a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits, which keeps the screen legible in all conditions. That said, it doesn't have an anti-reflective coating or Privacy Display extras, so keep that in mind.
When it comes to performance, this Android phone offers a snappy experience with daily tasks. The Tensor G4 chip prioritizes optimization and AI features over raw horsepower, which is why it doesn't rival the flagship options from Qualcomm and Apple on the benchmark tests.
As a proper flagship, the model also boasts a pretty capable camera. The rear setup includes a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x zoom lens, delivering beautiful images with excellent exposure and lifelike colors.
I'll admit the newer flagship delivers even more on the camera front. But for the average user, this one doesn't disappoint one bit. If you've missed earlier chances to save, now's the time to act. Grab yours at Amazon and save $400 while the promo lasts.
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