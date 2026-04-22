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T-Mobile's Mint Mobile is doing the simple things right and makes the Pixel 10 more accessible

Reliable, affordable, and bringing you closer to one of the best Pixel phones!

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A person shows the Pixel 10 display.
Why pay too much when you can now get the Pixel 10 at that price? | Image by PhoneArena
Be honest: do you value simplicity and value more than the prestige of sticking with one of the Big Three? MVNOs like Mint Mobile give you exactly that.

This prepaid carrier understands that not everyone needs unlimited data, so why should they have to pay for the unlimited package? Mint offers multiple tiers, depending on your usage. Best of all, it gives you other exciting benefits, including a free hotspot on any plan. 

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Is Mint Mobile better? 


It's indisputable that different MVNOs offer different perks, and since users value specific things, it's not fair to say that one is better than the other.

For some users, being better means having Big Three-like perks. For others, it means getting super-high download speeds. And then there are those who understand it as getting an affordable yet dependable service.



Mint Mobile isn't trying to be your all-in-one carrier. It's designed for those who are tired of not understanding why their phone bill is $100 instead of $40. 

Thanks to the money-back guarantee policy, users can try if Mint is the right fit for them. If coverage isn't perfect (or any other issue arises), you can request a refund within seven days of activation without having to answer any questions. 

Mint Mobile's plans in a nutshell


Mint keeps things simple and easy with four tiers, available in three, six, and 12-month increments:

  • 5GB costs $15/mo
  • 15GB costs $20/mo
  • 20GB costs $25/mo
  • Unlimited data costs $30/mo

In general, the 12-month unlimited plan delivers the most value. First of all, it often gets discounted by as much as 50%. Secondly, it isn't unbearably expensive, especially compared to plans by Metro, which can hit $60/mo. 

The carrier works on the T-Mobile network, keeping you covered across 99% of the United States. Regardless of which tier you go for, Mint is giving you maximum download speeds of around 357 Mbps, which is more than enough for most users. 

Other Mint Mobile perks include:

  • Unlimited calling and texting
  • Free calls to the UK, Mexico, and Canada
  • Quality customer care
  • Mobile hotspot at no additional cost

Mint Mobile and phone discounts


It's no secret that MVNOs, as well as standard carriers, often allow users to save on a new smartphone. Mint Mobile is no different, frequently discounting some of the latest iOS and Android phones

Take today (Apr 22, 2026), for instance: the Google Pixel 10 is currently cheaper than the brand's most affordable smartphones. Instead of coughing up $799 for it, users can now get the device for just $299.

Pixel 10: $500 off + 50% off 12-month unlimited plan

$299
$799
$500 off (63%)
The Pixel 10 is a hit you can't afford to miss. The device boasts an epic $500 discount at Mint Mobile right now, bringing the asking price under $300. The carrier has also slashed 50% off the 12-month Unlimited plan.
Buy at Mint Mobile


That's a massive $500 discount! Sure, it's available on a locked device, which may not be everyone's cup of tea, but at that price, this is hardly an issue. Plus, the MVNO has bundled the device with a 12-month plan, allowing users to save 50% on the unlimited tier. 

Who is the Google Pixel 10 for? 


The Google Pixel 10 is for those who want a pro-level experience without the 'pro' price tag. The first of its kind with a telephoto sensor, the Android phone delivers great camera capabilities. 



Under the hood, the device features a Tensor G5 chip, the same as the rest of the lineup. While it's no pure workhorse, this SoC ensures a smooth, stutter-free experience. It also lets you experience all sorts of AI features designed to help you reimagine photos and more. 

This device is also a great choice for users seeking a compact option. It boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display, giving you beautiful visuals and superb brightness levels. 

Simplicity redefined


Although I can't say whether Mint Mobile is objectively better than other prepaid carriers, I find the whole package hard to pass up. In a world of hidden fees and 36-month contracts, this MVNO offers unparalleled transparency and affordable service.  

And when you pair this level of reliability with a deal on one of the best Google Pixel phones, things become even more exciting.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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