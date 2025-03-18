Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip: A breakdown of Google’s switch from Samsung to TSMC





But with this transition, Google has to replace many of the components that make up the Tensor chipset, and a new report now gives us an idea of the new parts Google has chosen to replace those from Samsung





What exactly is Google changing in the Tensor G5?





Here's a quick view with some of the different components between the Tensor G5 and Tensor G4:





What each part does :





Graphics Processor (GPU) —pretty self explanatory. The GPU helps your phone handle games, graphics-heavy apps, and animations smoothly. The new GPU could potentially boost performance or battery efficiency, but this will need real-world testing to confirm.

—pretty self explanatory. The GPU helps your phone handle games, graphics-heavy apps, and animations smoothly. The new GPU could potentially boost performance or battery efficiency, but this will need real-world testing to confirm. Video Codec —This codec helps your phone smoothly record and play videos. A good video codec can save battery life and keep your phone cool when watching videos.



—This codec helps your phone smoothly record and play videos. A good video codec can save battery life and keep your phone cool when watching videos. Display Controller —This component controls how visuals appear on your screen. Switching to VeriSilicon’s solution might help improve color accuracy or refresh rates, but differences may not be noticeable immediately.



—This component controls how visuals appear on your screen. Switching to VeriSilicon’s solution might help improve color accuracy or refresh rates, but differences may not be noticeable immediately. ISP —The ISP is responsible for calibrating and modifying parameters like exposure control, white balance correction, auto-focus, noise reduction, sharpness improvement and more. Essentially, it is responsible for the area where most of the camera improvements happen nowadays—the software and post-processing.

—The ISP is responsible for calibrating and modifying parameters like exposure control, white balance correction, auto-focus, noise reduction, sharpness improvement and more. Essentially, it is responsible for the area where most of the camera improvements happen nowadays—the software and post-processing. Physical Layer Controllers —These components handle internal communication within the chip, and most users won’t directly notice any difference here.

—These components handle internal communication within the chip, and most users won’t directly notice any difference here. SPMI controller and PWM controller —These small components manage power and charging. Improvements here could lead to slightly better battery efficiency, but dramatic changes are unlikely.

—These small components manage power and charging. Improvements here could lead to slightly better battery efficiency, but dramatic changes are unlikely. UFS Controller —The UFS controller helps your phone quickly read and save data. Changing this component probably won't significantly impact daily use, unless Google chooses a much faster or slower replacement.

—The UFS controller helps your phone quickly read and save data. Changing this component probably won't significantly impact daily use, unless Google chooses a much faster or slower replacement. Modem —The modem manages your phone’s connection to cellular networks, including 5G. MediaTek modems could potentially improve signal strength or battery life, but again, there is no certainty of actual change in the end user experience.



Generally speaking, these new parts Google has chosen for the Tensor G5 shouldn't dramatically impact the Pixel 10 's performance. That said, with even more control over the chip, Google might be able to achieve better battery life, improved camera quality, as well as better system stability with less bugs.





Keep in mind, though, that this is a major shift and somewhat of a first for the phone manufacturing journey of Google, so there might be some weird issues when the Pixel 10 series launches. In a way, it almost like the company is making the first generation of a new product.





Why is Google changing how it builds the Tensor G5?





Google began working with Samsung because it already had expertise and factories to produce smartphone chips. Plus, the two companies are kind of like big corporate buddies.





But reports have stated that Samsung has a low yield on its production of 3nm chips (about 20%). Of course, when big tech companies make such significant transitions there is often more than just one reason. TSMC is widely accepted as the best Android chip manufacturer in the world, which might be another reason for Google's decision.

