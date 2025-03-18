Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip: A breakdown of Google’s switch from Samsung to TSMC

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Camera Google Pixel
Hands gently holding the bottom and top of a phone, facing the screen towards the camera.
As it is already widely known, Google's next generation of Tensor chips for its Pixel phones, the Tensor G5, will no longer be made in partnership with Samsung. Instead, the search giant will be turning to TSMC for manufacturing its future processors.

But with this transition, Google has to replace many of the components that make up the Tensor chipset, and a new report now gives us an idea of the new parts Google has chosen to replace those from Samsung.

What exactly is Google changing in the Tensor G5?


Here's a quick view with some of the different components between the Tensor G5 and Tensor G4:

ComponentTensor G5Tensor G4
Graphics Processor (GPU)Imagination Technologies DXT GPUArm Mali GPU (from Samsung)
Video Codec (handles video playback and recording)Chips&Media WAVE677DVGoogle "BigWave" & Samsung MFC
Display Controller (manages screen visuals)VeriSilicon DC9000Samsung DPU
ISP (Image Signal Processor)Fully custom-made ISP by Google itselfGoogle-customized Samsung ISP
Physical Layer Controllers (help different parts of the chip communicate)Synopsys DesignWare IP coresSamsung
SPMI controller and PWM controller (handle power and battery-related tasks)SmartDV (SPMI) and Faraday Technologies (PWM)Samsung
UFS Controller (manages internal storage)Unnamed third-party supplierSamsung
Modem (connectivity component)MediaTek modemSamsung modem

What each part does:

  • Graphics Processor (GPU)—pretty self explanatory. The GPU helps your phone handle games, graphics-heavy apps, and animations smoothly. The new GPU could potentially boost performance or battery efficiency, but this will need real-world testing to confirm.
  • Video Codec—This codec helps your phone smoothly record and play videos. A good video codec can save battery life and keep your phone cool when watching videos.
  • Display Controller—This component controls how visuals appear on your screen. Switching to VeriSilicon’s solution might help improve color accuracy or refresh rates, but differences may not be noticeable immediately.
  • ISP—The ISP is responsible for calibrating and modifying parameters like exposure control, white balance correction, auto-focus, noise reduction, sharpness improvement and more. Essentially, it is responsible for the area where most of the camera improvements happen nowadays—the software and post-processing.
  • Physical Layer Controllers—These components handle internal communication within the chip, and most users won’t directly notice any difference here.
  • SPMI controller and PWM controller—These small components manage power and charging. Improvements here could lead to slightly better battery efficiency, but dramatic changes are unlikely.
  • UFS Controller—The UFS controller helps your phone quickly read and save data. Changing this component probably won't significantly impact daily use, unless Google chooses a much faster or slower replacement.
  • Modem—The modem manages your phone’s connection to cellular networks, including 5G. MediaTek modems could potentially improve signal strength or battery life, but again, there is no certainty of actual change in the end user experience.

Recommended Stories
Generally speaking, these new parts Google has chosen for the Tensor G5 shouldn't dramatically impact the Pixel 10's performance. That said, with even more control over the chip, Google might be able to achieve better battery life, improved camera quality, as well as better system stability with less bugs.

Keep in mind, though, that this is a major shift and somewhat of a first for the phone manufacturing journey of Google, so there might be some weird issues when the Pixel 10 series launches. In a way, it almost like the company is making the first generation of a new product.

Why is Google changing how it builds the Tensor G5?


Google began working with Samsung because it already had expertise and factories to produce smartphone chips. Plus, the two companies are kind of like big corporate buddies.

But reports have stated that Samsung has a low yield on its production of 3nm chips (about 20%). Of course, when big tech companies make such significant transitions there is often more than just one reason. TSMC is widely accepted as the best Android chip manufacturer in the world, which might be another reason for Google's decision.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless