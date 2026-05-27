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A $300 discount makes the Pixel 10 Pro XL the AI-powered companion you didn’t know you needed

Thanks to Magic Cue, it offers timely suggestions and acts as a reliable assistant.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
With Google's clever AI tricks onboard, it gives you plenty of reasons to smile | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro with 256GB of storage may be selling for $250 off on Amazon right now, but it’s not the only high-end Google phone currently on sale at the retailer.

Those looking for its bigger brother, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, can treat themselves to the 256GB version for less than $900. Given that the phone’s usual cost is around $1,200, Google fans looking for the tech giant’s best handset yet will save a whopping $300 with this deal.

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!
$300 off (25%)
Snappy performance, a stunning screen, and top-tier cameras—the Pixel 10 Pro XL packs it all. And right now a hefty $300 price cut brings the 256GB model down to under $900. Act fast and snag one at a bargain price with this Amazon deal today!
Buy at Amazon
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So, if you fall into this group and are looking for an unmissable deal on a flagship phone, this is definitely for you. But even if you aren’t a Pixel fan and are just in the market for a powerful smartphone with great cameras at a more reasonable price, you should absolutely take advantage of this deal, too.

Boasting a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and has enough horsepower to tackle anything you throw at it. And while it isn’t as powerful as the Galaxy S26 Ultra on paper, it more than compensates with clever AI features. For instance, Magic Cue turns it into a personal assistant that gives timely suggestions, while its Voice Translate functionality lets you easily communicate with people who don't speak English.

Then there’s Google's image-processing magic, which empowers the onboard 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto units to take stunning photos with vibrant colors and rich details. That combo easily ranks the Pixel 10 Pro XL among the best camera phones you can get.

Factor in a 5,200mAh battery that has enough juice to last you a whole day without top-ups, plus a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and 3,300 nits of peak brightness, and you get the whole package. Power — check. Great cameras — check. Amazing battery and display — check and check. So, don’t hesitate — save $300 on a brand-new Pixel 10 Pro XL on Amazon today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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