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At under $90, the Soundcore Liberty 5 just became your new favorite earbuds

The earphones punch way above their weight, making them quite tempting at this price.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A woman wearing a set of Soundcore Liberty 5.
Perfect for both casual listening and Zoom meetings. | Image by Soundcore

Looking for good-sounding earbuds that won’t break the bank? Well, Amazon is offering a tempting 31% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 5, dropping these fellas below the $90 mark. Not bad, considering they usually sell for about $130.

To top this off, you can save $40 on all color options at the time of writing, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste. Just keep in mind that there’s also a red “Limited-time deal” tag, meaning the offer might expire pretty fast. Given that the earbuds have never been this affordable on Amazon — according to my price tracking tools, at least — I believe this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Soundcore Liberty 5: Now for less than $90!
$40 off (31%)
The Soundcore Liberty 5 are selling for $40 off their price on Amazon, letting you grab a pair for just under $90. That's the lowest point they've ever fallen to at the e-commerce giant. With their good sound, decent ANC, and up to 48 hours of battery life with the case, they are worth every penny. Don't miss out!
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Not to mention, you get quite the value in return for your $90. Sure, I can’t really rank these fellas among the best earbuds on the market, but with good sound and heavy bass, they turn out to be a solid pick for hip-hop or techno lovers. If bass isn’t your thing, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore companion app.

You also get ANC on board, which is pretty neat for earbuds that cost less than $90 right now. That said, the noise cancellation isn’t high-end, so expect some ambient noises to bleed through. But low-frequency sounds like your air conditioner and street traffic should be muted.

These are also a strong choice for phone calls, as they boast six microphones backed by AI-powered active noise canceling and a wind-resistant algorithm to offer high-quality calls and let the person on the other side hear you clearly, even while you're walking on busy streets or on windy days.

As for battery life, they deliver up to 12 hours of listening time on their own and up to 48 hours with the case without ANC. But even with ANC enabled, you’d be looking at up to eight hours of playback from the earbuds and up to a total of 32 hours when you add the case, which is pretty neat for earphones under the $90 mark. They even have fast-charging support that provides up to an extra five hours of playtime after a 10-minute top-up.

So, yeah! Just as I said, you get a ton of value from these earphones, especially now that they can be yours for under $90. Act fast and snatch a pair at this bargain price now before it's too late!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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