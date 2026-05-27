At under $90, the Soundcore Liberty 5 just became your new favorite earbuds

Not to mention, you get quite the value in return for your $90. Sure, I can’t really rank these fellas among the best earbuds on the market, but with good sound and heavy bass, they turn out to be a solid pick for hip-hop or techno lovers. If bass isn’t your thing, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore companion app.You also get ANC on board, which is pretty neat for earbuds that cost less than $90 right now. That said, the noise cancellation isn’t high-end, so expect some ambient noises to bleed through. But low-frequency sounds like your air conditioner and street traffic should be muted.These are also a strong choice for phone calls, as they boast six microphones backed by AI-powered active noise canceling and a wind-resistant algorithm to offer high-quality calls and let the person on the other side hear you clearly, even while you're walking on busy streets or on windy days.As for battery life, they deliver up to 12 hours of listening time on their own and up to 48 hours with the case without ANC. But even with ANC enabled, you’d be looking at up to eight hours of playback from the earbuds and up to a total of 32 hours when you add the case, which is pretty neat for earphones under the $90 mark. They even have fast-charging support that provides up to an extra five hours of playtime after a 10-minute top-up.So, yeah! Just as I said, you get a ton of value from these earphones, especially now that they can be yours for under $90. Act fast and snatch a pair at this bargain price now before it's too late!