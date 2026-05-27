At under $90, the Soundcore Liberty 5 just became your new favorite earbuds
The earphones punch way above their weight, making them quite tempting at this price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Perfect for both casual listening and Zoom meetings. | Image by Soundcore
Looking for good-sounding earbuds that won’t break the bank? Well, Amazon is offering a tempting 31% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 5, dropping these fellas below the $90 mark. Not bad, considering they usually sell for about $130.
To top this off, you can save $40 on all color options at the time of writing, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste. Just keep in mind that there’s also a red “Limited-time deal” tag, meaning the offer might expire pretty fast. Given that the earbuds have never been this affordable on Amazon — according to my price tracking tools, at least — I believe this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.
Recommended For You
- Don’t miss out: Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals
Not to mention, you get quite the value in return for your $90. Sure, I can’t really rank these fellas among the best earbuds on the market, but with good sound and heavy bass, they turn out to be a solid pick for hip-hop or techno lovers. If bass isn’t your thing, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore companion app.
You also get ANC on board, which is pretty neat for earbuds that cost less than $90 right now. That said, the noise cancellation isn’t high-end, so expect some ambient noises to bleed through. But low-frequency sounds like your air conditioner and street traffic should be muted.
These are also a strong choice for phone calls, as they boast six microphones backed by AI-powered active noise canceling and a wind-resistant algorithm to offer high-quality calls and let the person on the other side hear you clearly, even while you're walking on busy streets or on windy days.
As for battery life, they deliver up to 12 hours of listening time on their own and up to 48 hours with the case without ANC. But even with ANC enabled, you’d be looking at up to eight hours of playback from the earbuds and up to a total of 32 hours when you add the case, which is pretty neat for earphones under the $90 mark. They even have fast-charging support that provides up to an extra five hours of playtime after a 10-minute top-up.
So, yeah! Just as I said, you get a ton of value from these earphones, especially now that they can be yours for under $90. Act fast and snatch a pair at this bargain price now before it's too late!
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: