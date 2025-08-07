$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple

Google's recent Apple attack ad may come back to bite the search giant sooner than anyone expected if that rumor about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's delay proves to be true.

By
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold image
If the foldable model seemed like the most exciting member of Google's impending Pixel 10 handset family to you after its key specs leaked out (pretty much) in full last month, that excitement may have taken a big hit earlier this week with a new rumor calling for a last-minute delay.

Although we don't know the delay's cause just yet, and obviously, we can't even be sure if the delay is real before the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is officially unveiled, the timing of the latest report claiming to provide inside info on Big G's product launch schedule feels... quite unfortunate.

That's because the search giant took some subtle but very clear shots at Apple in a new Pixel 10 teaser this week that are likely to come back to bite it sooner than anyone expected.

Everybody loves a good joke, but...


When you're mocking a tech industry rival, you need to do (at least) one of two things well. Either crack a joke that would make Richard Pryor jealous with its structure, setup, and originality or find a way to attack the competition that even its most ardent fan can agree with.

Video Thumbnail

Bottom line, Google had to make a valid point or simply make us laugh our head off for its latest pre-release Pixel 10 ad to work. Ideally, of course, you want your attack ads to hit both those targets at the same time, but while I initially... smiled at the obvious Apple Intelligence reference in the 30-second video above, I'm no longer amused. Not if the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets slapped with a "coming soon" label on August 20 rather than the same August 28 release date as the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL.

Now, I know what you're going to say, and I (partially) agree. Six weeks is not the same as 12 months (and counting), but a new (and largely repetitive) Android phone is also not the same thing as a groundbreaking set of AI features.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not here to defend what's very clearly a total Apple Intelligence rollout fiasco, but a six-week delay could be equally damaging for Google's sophomore foldable handset effort, especially considering the possible implications and causes of such a setback for a device designed to rival Samsung's already hugely popular Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Should Google show a little more caution in its ads?

Vote View Result

It's pretty obvious that Big G's original plan was not to kick off Pixel 10 Pro Fold sales in October, so if that ends up happening, it's hard not to imagine issues with key components like the foldable display, hinge, or that beefed-up battery. Whatever the cause, Google's image will certainly have to suffer from a tardy release of any Pixel 10 series device, especially after the same thing happened with the Pixel 9a mid-ranger a few months back.

A short history of hypocrisy


Okay, so six weeks doesn't sound like a long time to you. It does to me, but let's agree to disagree. That probably means you were not too bothered by the aforementioned Pixel 9a's similar delay either.

But what about the October 2024 rollout of Android 15's first stable version for eligible Pixel phones? That was clearly supposed to happen a good couple of months earlier than that, and it was actually not the first (or last) time Google delivered an important update later than it had planned for (more or less) mysterious reasons.

Recommended Stories

The same thing happened, for instance, with a Pixel Watch update for a whopping four months relatively recently, not to mention cool AI-powered features like "Ask Photos." Bottom line, Google is certainly no stranger to "coming soon" shenanigans of its own, which makes its latest Apple attack ad feel just a little bit hypocritical and nowhere near as clever as it may have initially seemed (mainly to the most vicious Apple haters out there).

Before you call me an "iSheep" (which I always relish, by the way), I must highlight that I remain extremely excited about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (as long as it packs 5,000mAh+ battery capacity), and I'm even willing to wait until October before casting my final verdict on its chances to become a global box-office hit. I'd just appreciate it if Google chose a different advertising path for the device (as well as the rest of the Pixel 10 family), and if any delays were clearly mentioned and explained on August 20. Wouldn't you?

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path [UPDATED]
Pixel 10 Pro Fold official render and promo ad leaks ahead of its launch
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
iPhone users can only dream of having this Android feature
iPhone 17 Pro might be cheaper than its iPhone 16 Pro counterpart
The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
