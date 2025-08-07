The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be ‘coming soon’, making Google look silly for mocking Apple





Although we don't know the delay's cause just yet, and obviously, we can't even be sure if the delay is real before the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is officially unveiled, the timing of the latest report claiming to provide inside info on Big G's product launch schedule feels... quite unfortunate.





Everybody loves a good joke, but...





When you're mocking a tech industry rival, you need to do (at least) one of two things well. Either crack a joke that would make Richard Pryor jealous with its structure, setup, and originality or find a way to attack the competition that even its most ardent fan can agree with.









Pixel 10 ad to work. Ideally, of course, you want your attack ads to hit both those targets at the same time, but while I initially... smiled at the obvious Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets slapped with a "coming soon" label on August 20 rather than the same August 28 release date as the Pixel 10 , Bottom line, Google had to make a valid point or simply make us laugh our head off for its latest pre-releasead to work. Ideally, of course, you want your attack ads to hit both those targets at the same time, but while I initially... smiled at the obvious Apple Intelligence reference in the 30-second video above, I'm no longer amused. Not if thegets slapped with a "coming soon" label on August 20 rather than the same August 28 release date as the Pixel 10 Pro , and 10 Pro XL.

Now, I know what you're going to say, and I (partially) agree. Six weeks is not the same as 12 months (and counting), but a new (and largely repetitive) Android phone is also not the same thing as a groundbreaking set of AI features.





, but a six-week delay could be equally damaging for Google's sophomore foldable handset effort, especially considering the possible implications and causes of such a setback for a device designed to rival Samsung's already hugely popular Don't get me wrong, I'm not here to defend what's very clearly a total Apple Intelligence rollout fiasco , but a six-week delay could be equally damaging for Google's sophomore foldable handset effort, especially considering the possible implications and causes of such a setback for a device designed to rival Samsung's already hugely popular Galaxy Z Fold 7





Pixel 10 Pro Fold sales in October, so if that ends up happening, it's hard not to imagine issues with key components like the foldable display, hinge, or Pixel 10 series device, especially after the same thing happened with the It's pretty obvious that Big G's original plan was not to kick offsales in October, so if that ends up happening, it's hard not to imagine issues with key components like the foldable display, hinge, or that beefed-up battery . Whatever the cause, Google's image will certainly have to suffer from a tardy release of anyseries device, especially after the same thing happened with the Pixel 9a mid-ranger a few months back

A short history of hypocrisy





Okay, so six weeks doesn't sound like a long time to you. It does to me, but let's agree to disagree. That probably means you were not too bothered by the aforementioned Pixel 9a 's similar delay either.





But what about the October 2024 rollout of Android 15 's first stable version for eligible Pixel phones? That was clearly supposed to happen a good couple of months earlier than that, and it was actually not the first (or last) time Google delivered an important update later than it had planned for (more or less) mysterious reasons.



(as long as it packs 5,000mAh+ battery capacity), and I'm even willing to wait until October before casting my final verdict on its chances to become a global box-office hit. I'd just appreciate it if Google chose a different advertising path for the device (as well as the rest of the Pixel 10 family), and if any delays were clearly mentioned and explained on August 20. Wouldn't you? Before you call me an "iSheep" (which I always relish, by the way), I must highlight that I remain extremely excited about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (as long as it packs 5,000mAh+ battery capacity), and I'm even willing to wait until October before casting my final verdict on its chances to become a global box-office hit. I'd just appreciate it if Google chose a different advertising path for the device (as well as the rest of thefamily), and if any delays were clearly mentioned and explained on August 20. Wouldn't you?