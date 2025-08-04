Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery and charging: What to expect

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

One upgrade that could have a negative effect on the battery life, however, is an increase in display brightness (up to 2,050 nits on the inner screen). The brighter display could be more power-hungry, especially at peak brightness.





The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to come with improved thermal management, which can directly contribute to improved battery life. When the phone stays cooler, it can be more efficient during demanding tasks, ultimately reducing battery drain and improving long-term endurance.

How fast will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold series charge?





Wired charging speeds for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to match the Pixel 10 Pro XL — topping out at 39W.

Wired charging : Up to 39W

: Up to 39W Wireless charging : 15W (Qi standard)





While not the fastest on the market, 39W is a welcome upgrade over Google’s previous 21W wired and 7W wireless charging speeds.





Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have wireless charging?





Yes. The Pixel 10 Pro fold will have wireless charging, and it is even rumored to be increase from 7W to 15W.





Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have reverse-wireless charging?





There are no reports stating that reverse-wireless charging will come to the Pixel Pro Fold with this year's generation.





Qi2 support and accessories

Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series, reports suggest that the phones themselves will not include built-in magnets for auto-alignment . Instead, the magnetic support will be Although Google is working onfor theseries, reports suggest that the phones themselves will. Instead, the magnetic support will be limited to official Pixel cases

That means while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be Qi2-compatible in terms of protocol and efficiency improvements, users shouldn’t expect the full MagSafe-style experience .

What charger will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold use?

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

