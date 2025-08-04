$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery and charging: What to expect

The best battery life on a foldable for 2025?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Close-up of the hinge and USB-C charging port on a folded Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone.
Large foldable phones rarely have impressive battery life, but the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Google might be an exception. Apart from the rumored increase of its cover screen and its sleeker design, this soon-to-arrive foldable is said to come with a notable increase to its battery size and charging speeds.

Besides the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the anniversary lineup from Google will include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, all built around the first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process. This new chip might bring improved battery life optimization as well.

Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have better battery life?


Probably, yes.

According to some rumors, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a 7.2% increase to its battery capacity, coming in at 5,015 mAh vs the 4,650 mAh battery of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For comparison, the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Samsung comes with a 4,400 mAh battery inside.

In addition to the larger battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will use Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. This upgrade could improve power efficiency, as TSMC’s process is expected to offer better battery preservation than the Samsung-made chips used in previous Pixel models.

One upgrade that could have a negative effect on the battery life, however, is an increase in display brightness (up to 2,050 nits on the inner screen). The brighter display could be more power-hungry, especially at peak brightness.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to come with improved thermal management, which can directly contribute to improved battery life. When the phone stays cooler, it can be more efficient during demanding tasks, ultimately reducing battery drain and improving long-term endurance.

How fast will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold series charge?


Wired charging speeds for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to match the Pixel 10 Pro XL — topping out at 39W.
  • Wired charging: Up to 39W
  • Wireless charging: 15W (Qi standard)

While not the fastest on the market, 39W is a welcome upgrade over Google’s previous 21W wired and 7W wireless charging speeds. 

Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have wireless charging?


Yes. The Pixel 10 Pro fold will have wireless charging, and it is even rumored to be increase from 7W to 15W.

Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have reverse-wireless charging?


There are no reports stating that reverse-wireless charging will come to the Pixel Pro Fold with this year's generation.

Qi2 support and accessories


Although Google is working on Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series, reports suggest that the phones themselves will not include built-in magnets for auto-alignment. Instead, the magnetic support will be limited to official Pixel cases.

That means while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be Qi2-compatible in terms of protocol and efficiency improvements, users shouldn’t expect the full MagSafe-style experience.

What charger will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold use?


Like the rest of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold uses standard USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for charging. That means it’s fully compatible with third-party chargers from trusted brands like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus.

Recommended Stories
Peak charging speeds are achieved with Google’s 45W USB-C charger (sold separately), but a quality PD/PPS charger will still get you close to maximum speeds — no need to stick with the official adapter unless you prefer it.

This open approach sets Google apart from rivals like Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Honor, which often use proprietary charging protocols that require brand-specific chargers and cables for full performance. With Google, there are no unusual voltage profiles or compatibility issues — just simple, reliable USB-C charging.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 4

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless