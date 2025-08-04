Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery and charging: What to expect
The best battery life on a foldable for 2025?
Large foldable phones rarely have impressive battery life, but the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Google might be an exception. Apart from the rumored increase of its cover screen and its sleeker design, this soon-to-arrive foldable is said to come with a notable increase to its battery size and charging speeds.
According to some rumors, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a 7.2% increase to its battery capacity, coming in at 5,015 mAh vs the 4,650 mAh battery of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Besides the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the anniversary lineup from Google will include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, all built around the first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process. This new chip might bring improved battery life optimization as well.
Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have better battery life?
Probably, yes.
For comparison, the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Samsung comes with a 4,400 mAh battery inside.
In addition to the larger battery, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will use Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. This upgrade could improve power efficiency, as TSMC’s process is expected to offer better battery preservation than the Samsung-made chips used in previous Pixel models.
Like the rest of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold uses standard USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for charging. That means it’s fully compatible with third-party chargers from trusted brands like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus.
This open approach sets Google apart from rivals like Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Honor, which often use proprietary charging protocols that require brand-specific chargers and cables for full performance. With Google, there are no unusual voltage profiles or compatibility issues — just simple, reliable USB-C charging.
One upgrade that could have a negative effect on the battery life, however, is an increase in display brightness (up to 2,050 nits on the inner screen). The brighter display could be more power-hungry, especially at peak brightness.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to come with improved thermal management, which can directly contribute to improved battery life. When the phone stays cooler, it can be more efficient during demanding tasks, ultimately reducing battery drain and improving long-term endurance.
How fast will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold series charge?
Wired charging speeds for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to match the Pixel 10 Pro XL — topping out at 39W.
- Wired charging: Up to 39W
- Wireless charging: 15W (Qi standard)
While not the fastest on the market, 39W is a welcome upgrade over Google’s previous 21W wired and 7W wireless charging speeds.
Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have wireless charging?
Yes. The Pixel 10 Pro fold will have wireless charging, and it is even rumored to be increase from 7W to 15W.
Will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have reverse-wireless charging?
There are no reports stating that reverse-wireless charging will come to the Pixel Pro Fold with this year's generation.
Qi2 support and accessories
Although Google is working on Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series, reports suggest that the phones themselves will not include built-in magnets for auto-alignment. Instead, the magnetic support will be limited to official Pixel cases.
That means while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely be Qi2-compatible in terms of protocol and efficiency improvements, users shouldn’t expect the full MagSafe-style experience.
What charger will the Pixel 10 Pro Fold use?
Like the rest of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold uses standard USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for charging. That means it's fully compatible with third-party chargers from trusted brands like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus.
Peak charging speeds are achieved with Google’s 45W USB-C charger (sold separately), but a quality PD/PPS charger will still get you close to maximum speeds — no need to stick with the official adapter unless you prefer it.
This open approach sets Google apart from rivals like Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Honor, which often use proprietary charging protocols that require brand-specific chargers and cables for full performance. With Google, there are no unusual voltage profiles or compatibility issues — just simple, reliable USB-C charging.
