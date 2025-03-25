



A leaker on "X" who goes by the username "Tech Auntyji" didn't mention theby name when the leaker wrote that the "sudden withdrawal of a very high profile phone from many reviewers evidently revolves around heating probs." More specifically, the tweet goes on to say that the phone is experiencing the overheating "especially around the camera." "Tech Auntyji" writes that following a software update, the phone will be released in April.









As we already pointed out, while the tweet doesn't mention any specific phone by name, it is obvious that the device being mentioned is the Pixel 9a since that is the only high-profile phone that has experienced a "sudden withdrawal." The leaker also throws in a little joke to confirm that the tweet is indeed all about the Pixel 9a . Following the original message, "Tech Auntyji" tweeted, "Don't Google it" as a tongue-in-cheek way of saying that the phone in question is made by Google. That, of course, is another clue that the mystery phone discussed in the tweet is the Pixel 9a .





Pixel 9a was accidentally released in some markets like Dubai before it was officially unveiled. As a result, Pixel 9a unit allowing him to record a hands-on video. This video included a benchmark test that showed the Pixel 9a 's performance throttled at 61% of its maximum performance which could be the result of the phone overheating. Thewas accidentally released in some markets like Dubai before it was officially unveiled. As a result, Tech YouTube content creator Sahil Karoul was able to obtain aunit allowing him to record a hands-on video. This video included a benchmark test that showed the's performance throttled at 61% of its maximum performance which could be the result of the phone overheating.





The starting price of the Pixel 9a remains the same as last year's $499. The device carries a larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the 4nm Tensor G4 application processor with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The camera array on the back includes a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing 13MP camera handles video chats and selfies. The Pixel 9a sports a large 5100mAh battery.



