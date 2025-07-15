Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series

A series of Samsung mistakes and a few encouraging recent rumors on the Pixel 10 family as a whole and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in particular are massively boosting my excitement for Google's next big phones.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Google Pixel 9 family
For a lot of mobile tech enthusiasts (and especially hardcore Android fans) out there, the most exciting product announcements of 2025 might already be in the rearview mirror. If you had asked me at the very beginning of the year, I'd have probably expected to be in a similar position by now, as I was also mainly looking forward to Samsung's two big 2025 Unpacked events.

But with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 7 globally unveiled at last, my excitement... for a totally different device (or four) is unexpectedly growing. That's right, I am now looking forward with (cautious) delight to Google's Pixel 10 series launch next month for a couple of key reasons.

The prices may be just right... after all


While a little optimism never hurt anyone (or anything), too much of it can definitely set unrealistic expectations for an unannounced family of high-end handsets and thus substantially reduce the chances of said handsets ever achieving commercial success.

So, yes, I may have hoped for a few seconds a couple of months ago that at least one member of the Pixel 10 lineup would be cheaper than its Pixel 9 series counterpart, but realistically, the best case scenario was always one with unchanged price points across the board.


Unsurprisingly, that's exactly what the latest gossip on the pricing front is calling for, and you know what, I'm starting to warm up to the idea of a $1,799 Pixel 10 Pro Fold after Samsung slapped the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with an obscene $1,999.99 price tag... in an entry-level configuration.

The $1,100 and up Galaxy S25 Edge, meanwhile, makes a $999 Pixel 10 Pro sound like an absolute bang-for-buck champion, and although there's a possibility that the Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost a little more than its predecessor in its most affordable variant, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly still be pricier (at least outside promotional periods and special sales events).

The "vanilla" Pixel 10? If it retains the Pixel 9's base $799 pricing (as has been rumored for several months now), its value proposition might prove unrivaled hard to rival, especially when Samsung is likely to come dangerously close to that mark with a potentially underwhelming Galaxy S25 FE soon.

What is the most exciting Pixel 10 series device to you?

Vote View Result
 

It's as if Samsung is intentionally trying to make Google look good, which brings me to quite possibly the search giant's biggest mobile hardware achievement this year.

Does the Pixel 10 Pro Fold sound too good to be true to anyone else?


And no, I'm not referring to that old rumor about Google's next foldable device costing less in the US than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which I never believed and neither should you.

Instead, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is shaping up to be a dreamy high-end book-style foldable with a newly rumored 5,000mAh+ battery under the hood. That may not sound impressive by typical non-foldable flagship standards, but it's HUGE compared to the Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh cell capacity. And the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's 4,650mAh battery size. And even the OnePlus Open's 4,805mAh ticker.

Recommended Stories
 

Of course, then you've got the likes of the Honor Magic V5, which packs a truly ginormous (by any standards) 6,100mAh battery in China, but obviously, that's a different (regional) story. In the (inexplicable) absence of a OnePlus Open 2, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could well become a US battery life champion, which I know is something we've all wished for at least once in the last couple of years.

And mind you, while this bad boy certainly doesn't look as thin and as stylish as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in those leaked renders from a while back, its design and overall thickness seem very close to what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold currently offers. That means Google might be able to considerably boost the battery size and slightly expand the cover screen real estate without adding much bulk, which sounds like an amazing engineering feat. Maybe even more amazing (at least in my book) than Samsung making the Z Fold 7 4.2mm thin in unfolded form.

Oh, and let's not forget that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has also been expected for a little while to offer IP68 water and dust resistance, thus beating the (theoretical) durability of all its key US rivals. That's yet another major detail that's practically etched in stone after the latest report on this device, as well as another big reason why I'm more excited than ever for Google's August product launch event. Who's with me?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
