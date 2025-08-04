New Google Pixel 10 ad calls out vague timing on "coming soon" features—was that a shot at Apple?

Pixel 10 lineup coming soon, Google is expected to build on that even further. In fact, leaks suggest features like "Magic Cue" for smart prompts, upgraded AI photo tools, and deeper Gemini integration are on the way. Google, by contrast, included advanced AI tools beginning with the Pixel 8 series through Gemini Nano, and continued to do so with the Pixel 9 series. Now, with thelineup coming soon, Google is expected to build on that even further. In fact, leaks suggest features like "Magic Cue" for smart prompts, upgraded AI photo tools, and deeper Gemini integration are on the way.

Do you think this new Pixel ad was referencing Apple's delayed AI features? Yes. Definitely a jab at Apple. No. I don't think so. Not everything is about Apple. Yes. Definitely a jab at Apple. 100% No. I don't think so. Not everything is about Apple. 0%





Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly trying to catch up. There are rumors the company may acquire DarwinAI, a Canadian startup, to boost its AI development — among other AI companies such as Perplexity, etc. Apple has also been reportedly working more closely with OpenAI to support features in iOS.





From a bigger picture view, Google seems confident it's ahead when it comes to AI on phones. Apple may still dominate in sales, but Google is clearly trying to position the Pixel 10 as the smarter choice for those who care about AI now, not later.



