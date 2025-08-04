$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

New Google Pixel 10 ad calls out vague timing on "coming soon" features—was that a shot at Apple?

With most of Apple Intelligence still missing, Google tells users to “change your phone”.

With the Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20, Google has kicked off its marketing campaign with a pointed new ad. In the video titled "Google Pixel 10 | Soon," the company questions what "soon" really means — and who can be trusted to deliver new features on time.

The ad says: "If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon... but it's been coming soon for a full year... you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just... change your phone." While Apple isn't named, the message seems to target the company's delayed rollout of its "Apple Intelligence" features. See the video below and judge for yourselves who this message is directed to:

Video Thumbnail

Apple introduced its new AI platform in mid-2024, promising tools like better Siri responses, writing help, and smarter system suggestions. However, most of these tools aren't widely available yet. Many are still marked as "coming in 2025" and won't be part of the first iOS 26 public release.

Google, by contrast, included advanced AI tools beginning with the Pixel 8 series through Gemini Nano, and continued to do so with the Pixel 9 series. Now, with the Pixel 10 lineup coming soon, Google is expected to build on that even further. In fact, leaks suggest features like "Magic Cue" for smart prompts, upgraded AI photo tools, and deeper Gemini integration are on the way.

Do you think this new Pixel ad was referencing Apple's delayed AI features?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly trying to catch up. There are rumors the company may acquire DarwinAI, a Canadian startup, to boost its AI development — among other AI companies such as Perplexity, etc. Apple has also been reportedly working more closely with OpenAI to support features in iOS.

From a bigger picture view, Google seems confident it's ahead when it comes to AI on phones. Apple may still dominate in sales, but Google is clearly trying to position the Pixel 10 as the smarter choice for those who care about AI now, not later.

I think it's good to see Google speak more boldly about what it brings to the table. The Pixel 10 will need to back it up with useful features, which is yet to be determined, but it's a sign that Google is ready to compete more seriously with Apple — especially when it comes to the future of AI on smartphones.

