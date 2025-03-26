Members-only articles read this month:/
The Apple Intelligence fiasco: the sound and the fury is much ado about nothing
Apple is between a rock and a hard place right now – but I'm not certain that legal consequences will follow. Not the kind that people want, anyway.
I'm not talking about the fact that Apple hasn't yet released its own foldable iPhone – be it a book style or a clamshell – I'm talking about the Apple Intelligence fiasco. Although it truly is a shame that Cupertino seems reluctant to compete with Samsung, Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus and the rest of the bunch that make foldables on a monthly basis now.
Some half a year ago, the iPhone 16 came along and with it – promises that this phone (and its Pro and Plus siblings, of course) will be heavy on AI. That was no surprise, given how obsessed with AI companies have become in the last couple of years.
So far, so good. Apple (being Apple) hinted at some cool AI features for the near future and, as usual, it was all wrapped in a shiny, expensive cellophane of flashy short videos (that were supposed to be clever) and hired actors (Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us).
Apple (once again being Apple) found a funny little name for its suite of AI features to come: Apple Intelligence. When abbreviated, it's still "AI", so that was probably seen as peak comedy at the headquarters. Well, maybe Apple bosses are actually thrilled by it and really like it, but certainly many outside Cupertino see it as peak comedy.
The point is that Apple hasn't exactly delivered on those 2024 AI promises for the iPhone 16 even in 2025. In fact, Siri, the assistant on the iPhone, is apparently getting its AI overhaul as early as 2026, which doesn't sound that great.
It didn't take long for people to get outraged over this development and it took even shorter for a lawsuit to be filed in a US court. The allegations? Well, false advertising and unfair competition. Apple's promises and advertisements about "Apple Intelligence" for the iPhone 16 shouldn't have been made if the company knew in advance that the AI suite is not yet ready.
I tend to agree with this sentiment and one should never make promises that can't be kept, but has Apple made concrete promises?
Did the advertisements state an exact date for the Apple Intelligence release? Did they say – "Hey, dear user, you can expect the fully developed and bug-free Apple Intelligence on (insert date)!" – or did they just inform us that Apple Intelligence is coming soon?
Of course, that's not an excuse – Apple shouldn't have teased these features to the point of taking pledges. That's the biggest company in the world by market capitalization, for crying out loud! If they can't sort things out, what hope is there for the rest of us?
Ironically, people highlight that Apple is being hypocritical by not allowing app demos, betas and trial versions on the App Store, but just went on with the uncompleted Apple Intelligence:
Right now, the internet is taking jabs at Siri and the way the assistant gets even the most basic stuff completely wrong:
But it's not all laughs.
Some say they've bought the iPhone 16 precisely because of Apple's AI promises: and while there could be such folks out there, I can't take all of these claims seriously. Come on, admit it, you just needed a new flashy phone and that's why you bought the iPhone 16.
Again, there are probably people who bought the iPhone 16 specifically for its promised AI capabilities, but the fact is that surveys say the majority of iPhone and Galaxy users say AI is worthless. My own personal view is that AI – in its current state – is more of a cover-up, used by phone makers to hide the plateaued state of smartphones.
To conclude things, I think the lawsuit(s) won't make a difference. I think the company will squeeze its way out of this one relatively unharmed. What's more, Apple could claim that crucial security concerns have popped up in the process of developing Apple Intelligence and that's why they need more time to address them. After all, it's better to have a (relatively) secure iPhone with no Apple Intelligence in full bloom than the other way around.
Good for Apple that in recent years, we, the people, have the attention span of a Piophila casei. And it's getting shorter.
So, what color will your iPhone 17 be?
The AI crisis is bigger than that… and it could turn into another court drama for Apple.
Image credit – Apple
This was Apple's answer to what started in the very beginning of 2024 with Samsung's Galaxy S24 line that was originally presented as an "AI phone". We were being officially (dragged) in the AI era. Around the time when the S24 family was unveiled, a Samsung boss allegedly wanted another word for "smartphone" – a new term to better describe the revolutionary AI-driven device that the smartphone was turning into.
Where is my AI suite, Apple!? | Image credit – PhoneArena
If I have to play devil's advocate here, I could say that Apple hasn't lied about Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16. In the end, Apple will release its AI suite and yes, the iPhone 16 models will support it flawlessly.
Image source – Reddit
Image source – Reddit
Image credit – Apple
However, the public won't be as forgiving. This will remain one of the biggest scandals regarding Apple. Reputational damage may be inflicted, but that's one Tim Cook and co. On one hand, they're forced to ride the AI hype train – this thing is inflating the market in a crazy way. But on the other hand, I think Apple understands perfectly well that AI is not that big of a deal for end-users. They tried to please both parties and ended up doing things worse, really.
