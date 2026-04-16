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Limited-time deal makes Pixel 10 Pro Fold easier to recommend after $300 discount

The phone ranks among the best foldables on the market, so don't miss out!

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A close-up of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
A close-up of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. | Image by PhoneArena

It’s no secret that I love foldable phones. While I’m a Sammy fanboy at heart, there’s one foldable I’d get in a heartbeat if I were a Google fan instead: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. And right now, this fella is selling at a much more reasonable price over on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has slashed $300 off the usual cost, dropping the 256GB model below the $1,500 mark. This is a limited-time deal, though, so acting fast is crucial since there’s no telling how long the offer will actually last.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (17%)
A limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed $300 off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, dropping the 256GB model below $1,500. The phone is far from affordable, but it delivers speedy performance, has stunning displays, and is a solid choice for shoppers in Google's ecosystem. Save while the deal lasts!
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I know, I know: spending a whopping $1,500 on a phone is a tough decision your wallet will fight to the last breath—if it even had lungs, but you get what I mean.

However, the phone offers a lot in return at its current price, making this a deal I’d encourage you not to write off just yet.

Equipped with a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this is a handset that can easily handle demanding tasks and apps without any unnecessary drama. Sure, it’s less powerful in terms of raw power compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it still delivers speedy performance. Plus, the Tensor platform’s real strength has always been the AI bells and whistles it was optimized for.

For instance, it comes with a fancy feature called Magic Cue, which keeps tabs on the context of what you’re doing to give you relevant suggestions for certain instances—like how to reply to a friend who just asked for the time of your restaurant reservation. Most importantly, all that data is processed on-device, so nothing goes to Google’s servers.

Since this is a Pixel, it also comes with pretty capable cameras. Its 48MP main snapper takes beautiful photos with deep colors, and the pictures are almost on par with those taken by the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, on the video front, the quality isn’t quite as great, so keep in mind it’s not the best choice for recording vlogs.

On the flip side, it rocks a stunning 8.0-inch OLED display with a 2152 x 2076 resolution that offers beautiful visuals. The 6.4-inch cover screen is equally impressive, and the best part is that it’s wide enough that you can easily use the phone without needing to unfold it every single time.

So, yeah! The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be far from affordable, but it’s a solid choice for Google users looking to enter the foldable lifestyle. If it fits the bill and you’re willing to give it a try, act quickly and score one for $300 off with Amazon’s deal today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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