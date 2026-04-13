Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile

5G Advanced is an enhanced version of 5G that you might consider the bridge between 5G and 6G. Typical download data speed for standard 5G is 150Mbps-400Mbps, compared to a range of 500Mbps-1.2Gbps for 5G Advanced.

T-Mobile's EVP/CNO Ankur Kapoor discussed how 5G Advanced can help T-Mobile's consumer and business customers





T-Mobile and watched as the wireless provider went from providing customers with 2G service (.1 to .4 Mbps real world download data speed) to 5G (50Mbps to 1Gbps real world download data speed). Fierce Wireless spoke with T-Mobile 's Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Network Officer Ankur Kapoor about 5G Advanced and how it can improve T-Mobile's customers . Kapoor has spent 30 years atand watched as the wireless provider went from providing customers with 2G service (.1 to .4 Mbps real world download data speed) to 5G (50Mbps to 1Gbps real world download data speed).





The range of real world download data speed for 5G Advanced would be 500Mbps to 2Gbps. Kapoor is looking forward to the improvements coming with 5G Advanced and 6G. He says that consumers will enjoy better quality video calls while their gaming experiences should be improved as well. T-Mobile customers will notice a reduction in lag and jitter that usually indicate network congestion.

Network Slicing is a major feature of SA 5G Networks





Kapoor notes that for T-Mobile subscribers, these improvements are already available now. Even better, the carrier's customers do not have to pay one cent more to use the enhanced 5G Advanced network.



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There are features of 5G Advanced that help the business community such as network slicing. This feature allows a company to request a custom network with certain features such as low latency and a fast download data speed.





For example, when a T-Mobile tower detects heavy Twitch gaming, it can automatically move the device involved to a gaming slice called L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput). It prioritizes the small, fast packets of a video game over the large, heavy packets of another user's Netflix stream.

RedCap is another SA 5G feature





T-Mobile 's T-Priority service for first responders gives the latter a dedicated slice allowing their calls and other connections to be a priority. Kapoor confirms how important T-Priority is for the carrier. "Emergency connection is the most important connection that T-Mobile carries," the executive says.



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T-Mobile 's 5G standalone (SA) network. The carrier beat its rivals to the punch by launching this network in 2020. Both What makes this all possible is's 5G standalone (SA) network. The carrier beat its rivals to the punch by launching this network in 2020. Both AT&T and Verizon both started using their 5G SA 5G networks nationwide around October 2025.





Another feature that SA 5G networks offer is RedCap (Reduced Capability), which allows manufacturers to use cheaper and lower powered modems on wearables like smartwatches and AR headsets. By using 1 or 2 antennas instead of 4, a 20MHz bandwidth instead of 100MHz+, RedCap hardware uses up to 65% less power than a regular 5G modem.





Producing RedCap modems can be 60% cheaper, and their use can help consumers and businesses save money. With RedCap, you still get features like network slicing and low latency, but with lower speeds maxing out at 150–220 Mbps. For a watch or an AR headset, that is more than enough speed to run a device that doesn't require a smartphone-sized radio.

Apple iPhone models can run up to 50% faster on T-Mobile





With T-Mobile 's SA 5G network, it can put together up to 6 wireless lanes of frequency (each lane known as a carrier), a concept known as Carrier Aggregation. This increases data speeds and expands the network capacity.





Think of a busy two-lane highway slowing down to bumper-to-bumper speed. Add an extra lane in each direction and all of a sudden there is more road allowing for faster driving speeds and a greater capacity of vehicles on the road. Thanks to Carrier Aggregation, iPhones can run 48% to 50% faster on T-Mobile .

AT&T and Verizon can now offer network slices, T-Mobile does have a two to three year advantage. As we told you last week, for the first time ever, T-Mobile now leads the industry in brand image based on a survey conducted by TD Cowen. Even thoughandcan now offer network slices,does have a two to three year advantage.