Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
This is a tablet that punches way above its weight.
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A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. | Image by PhoneArena
Oh man, I just love a good all-time low. I can’t even describe the rush I get when a device that’s worth every penny plummets to a new record price. And thanks to Lady Luck—and someone at Amazon or OnePlus, I guess—I get to experience that feeling all over again.
I don’t know how long these deals will stay available, which is why I encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible. After all, you rarely get the chance to snag one of the best budget tablets for $100 off while scoring a freebie with your purchase. Not to mention, you can trade in an eligible device with OnePlus to save even more.
Now, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: the OnePlus Pad Go 2 isn't a performance beast, so it won’t blow you away in terms of raw firepower. But for under $300, you’ll be getting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra-powered slate with 8GB of RAM that can handle day-to-day tasks like video streaming and web browsing with ease.
As for the display itself, it’s a 12.1-inch LCD panel featuring a 2800 x 1980 resolution and HDR support. While it lacks the deep blacks OLED screens offer, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience without straining your budget.
Now, add the 10,050mAh battery, which offers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or nearly seven and a half hours of YouTube, as per our battery tests, and you get a tablet that seriously punches above its weight. That’s why my advice is simple—don’t dilly-dally and save big with either Amazon’s deal or the one at OnePlus now before it’s too late!
The device in question is the budget-friendly OnePlus Pad Go 2, currently selling for $100 off at both Amazon and the official store. This brings the slate below $300, the lowest price point I’ve ever seen for it. And if you want to maximize your savings, you can even bundle your tablet with either a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo or a Folio Case at OnePlus to get the add-on for free. This way, you save an extra $80 if you go for the former or $45 if you choose the latter.
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I don’t know how long these deals will stay available, which is why I encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible. After all, you rarely get the chance to snag one of the best budget tablets for $100 off while scoring a freebie with your purchase. Not to mention, you can trade in an eligible device with OnePlus to save even more.
Now, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: the OnePlus Pad Go 2 isn't a performance beast, so it won’t blow you away in terms of raw firepower. But for under $300, you’ll be getting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra-powered slate with 8GB of RAM that can handle day-to-day tasks like video streaming and web browsing with ease.
Plus, the screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the device feel snappier than it actually is. So, while the firepower is on the modest side—perfectly acceptable for a budget tablet—your overall user experience should feel quick, which is always an added benefit if you ask me.
As for the display itself, it’s a 12.1-inch LCD panel featuring a 2800 x 1980 resolution and HDR support. While it lacks the deep blacks OLED screens offer, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience without straining your budget.
Now, add the 10,050mAh battery, which offers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or nearly seven and a half hours of YouTube, as per our battery tests, and you get a tablet that seriously punches above its weight. That’s why my advice is simple—don’t dilly-dally and save big with either Amazon’s deal or the one at OnePlus now before it’s too late!
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