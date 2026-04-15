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Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie

This is a tablet that punches way above its weight.

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A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2.
A close-up of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. | Image by PhoneArena
Oh man, I just love a good all-time low. I can’t even describe the rush I get when a device that’s worth every penny plummets to a new record price. And thanks to Lady Luck—and someone at Amazon or OnePlus, I guess—I get to experience that feeling all over again.

The device in question is the budget-friendly OnePlus Pad Go 2, currently selling for $100 off at both Amazon and the official store. This brings the slate below $300, the lowest price point I’ve ever seen for it. And if you want to maximize your savings, you can even bundle your tablet with either a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo or a Folio Case at OnePlus to get the add-on for free. This way, you save an extra $80 if you go for the former or $45 if you choose the latter.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $100 + freebie!

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
OnePlus is selling its budget OnePlus Pad Go 2 for $100 off, dropping it below $300. This is a new record-low price for this handsome fella, making it now one of the best times to grab one. In addition, you can score either a stylus or a case for free and save up to an extra $80, depending on your choice. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Alternatively, you can get the OnePlus Pad Go 2 for $100 off its price on Amazon, in case you prefer the retailer over the official store and don't need either of the gifts OnePlus is offering with the tablet right now.
Buy at Amazon
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I don’t know how long these deals will stay available, which is why I encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible. After all, you rarely get the chance to snag one of the best budget tablets for $100 off while scoring a freebie with your purchase. Not to mention, you can trade in an eligible device with OnePlus to save even more.

Now, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: the OnePlus Pad Go 2 isn't a performance beast, so it won’t blow you away in terms of raw firepower. But for under $300, you’ll be getting a Dimensity 7300 Ultra-powered slate with 8GB of RAM that can handle day-to-day tasks like video streaming and web browsing with ease.

Plus, the screen supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the device feel snappier than it actually is. So, while the firepower is on the modest side—perfectly acceptable for a budget tablet—your overall user experience should feel quick, which is always an added benefit if you ask me.

As for the display itself, it’s a 12.1-inch LCD panel featuring a 2800 x 1980 resolution and HDR support. While it lacks the deep blacks OLED screens offer, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience without straining your budget.

Now, add the 10,050mAh battery, which offers 13 hours and 45 minutes of web browsing or nearly seven and a half hours of YouTube, as per our battery tests, and you get a tablet that seriously punches above its weight. That’s why my advice is simple—don’t dilly-dally and save big with either Amazon’s deal or the one at OnePlus now before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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