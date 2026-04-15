The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Instead of going up in price as so many of its "cousins", the Legion Tab Gen 3 has scored yet another hefty discount.
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This is a very premium-looking tablet for its newly reduced price. | Image by Lenovo
You may or may not remember this, but before Motorola abruptly made its entire Moto G (2026) family (way) more expensive than when the mid-range handsets were released and Samsung followed suit with price hikes for over a dozen different Galaxy products, Lenovo actually got the ball rolling a couple of weeks ago.
Virtually all of the company's affordable Android tablets suddenly became... less affordable, but because I was so focused on identifying every device that received a price increase out of nowhere, I initially missed the disappearance of the Legion Tab Gen 3 from Lenovo's official US website.
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That's right, the (early) 2025-released 8.8-inch gaming powerhouse was unavailable for sale at any price stateside for a few weeks before recently resurfacing at $399.99. That's how much you currently have to pay for that compact and silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS display, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a generous 12GB RAM count, and a not-too-shabby 256 gigs of internal storage space.
Curiously enough, the Legion Tab Gen 3's $549.99 list price doesn't seem to have been increased as a consequence of rising industry-wide memory chip costs, and even more bizarrely, this is Lenovo's only Android slate available at the time of this writing at a nice discount.
That's one of the Legion Tab Gen 3's two USB Type-C ports. | Image by Lenovo
It almost goes without saying that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 has scored even deeper price cuts in the past, but you're still looking at a phenomenal deal here that might not be improved anytime soon (if ever). Not with the Legion Tab Gen 5 around the corner at an obscene price of $849. Now, granted, the new gaming-friendly tablet packs a much faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 9,000mAh battery that completely shames the 6,550mAh cell inside the Legion Tab Gen 3.
But 850 bucks is iPad Pro territory, and $399.99 is lower than the regular price of Apple's 11-inch iPad with A16 power and 256GB storage. And I think we can all agree that the Legion Tab Gen 3 is a smarter buy than the latest "standard" iPad, especially for fans of smaller screens with impressive resolution and refresh rate numbers.
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