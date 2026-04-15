The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again









Virtually Virtually all of the company's affordable Android tablets suddenly became... less affordable , but because I was so focused on identifying every device that received a price increase out of nowhere, I initially missed the disappearance of the Legion Tab Gen 3 from Lenovo's official US website.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You





That's right, the (early) 2025-released 8.8-inch gaming powerhouse was unavailable for sale at any price stateside for a few weeks before recently resurfacing at $399.99. That's how much you currently have to pay for that compact and silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS display, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a generous 12GB RAM count, and a not-too-shabby 256 gigs of internal storage space.





Curiously enough, the Legion Tab Gen 3's $549.99 list price doesn't seem to have been increased as a consequence of rising industry-wide memory chip costs, and even more bizarrely, this is Lenovo's only Android slate available at the time of this writing at a nice discount.













But 850 bucks is iPad Pro territory, and $399.99 is lower than the regular price of Apple's 11-inch iPad with A16 power and 256GB storage. And I think we can all agree that the Legion Tab Gen 3 is a smarter buy than the latest "standard" iPad, especially for fans of smaller screens with impressive resolution and refresh rate numbers.