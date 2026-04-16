Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 3 receive a sweet discount on Amazon
The earbuds are worth every single penny, so save while you still can!
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A close-up of a pair of AirPods. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple's headphones and earbuds rival the best on the market, and its AirPods Pro 3 are the top choice for any iPhone user looking to upgrade their listening experience. While their usual price is around $250, Amazon is currently selling them for just under $200, slashing 20% off the cost.
Sure, $50 might not seem like a huge discount, but it’s actually a pretty nice deal, as these earbuds are among the absolute best wireless earphones you can get right now.
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They use every pro-level trick in the book to create an epic, spacious soundstage that makes your favorite tracks feel like a live performance. Between the thumping bass and the crisp highs, you'll likely hear subtle details in your music that you've completely missed before. By pairing this refined sound with Spatial Audio and dynamic head-tracking, they create a three-dimensional listening experience that fully immerses you in your playlists.
While there is still no EQ that lets you tailor the audio to your taste, they come with improved, top-tier ANC that mutes the world the moment you turn it on. And if that’s not enough, they pack a built-in heart rate sensor and hearing assistance features. They can even translate what the other person is saying in real time, letting you seamlessly talk with people from different countries—nifty if you travel a lot.
As for battery life, they offer up to eight hours of listening time with ANC on. When you add the case, the total playtime increases to 24 hours, which is standard for these types of earbuds.
So, yeah! You can’t really go wrong with getting a pair of AirPods Pro 3 for $50 off on Amazon. That’s why I urge you to act fast and save now while the deal is still up for grabs!
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