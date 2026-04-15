At 45% off, Bose QuietComfort headphones drop below $200, becoming a no-brainer purchase
The cans pack an insane amount of value at this price, so don't miss out!
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A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones outside. | Image by Bose
Regardless of whether you’re in the market for new headphones or just browsing your news feed, I think you’d agree that a 45% discount on a set of high-end cans is always an unmissable opportunity. That is why I urge you not to miss out and snag a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones in Moonlight Grey now while they are still 45% off on Amazon.
Thanks to this generous markdown, you can currently upgrade your listening experience for just south of $200, saving you a whopping $160. Given that these will usually set you back an eye-watering $359, I think this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on, even if you aren’t currently looking for new headphones.
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Despite not being the flagship model, these fellas actually come with nearly every feature found in the first-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultras. The only major difference is the lack of Bose’s Immersive Audio and head tracking, which means you still get that signature premium sound Bose’s audio products are famous for.
Furthermore, being just a step below the top-of-the-line model also suggests you’ll be enjoying Bose’s industry-leading ANC, which is rivaled only by Sony and Apple. And if you download the Bose Music app, you’ll be able to tailor both the audio and the strength of the ANC to your taste via the application’s built-in features.
As for battery life, the cans offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Factor in their comfy, lightweight build and you get a set of cans that you can wear for hours without experiencing ear fatigue. This makes them perfect for commuters or for people who like to often zone out with their favorite playlist.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are a steal at their current sub-$200 price. So, if they fit the bill, don’t hesitate—save on a pair now!
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