Galaxy S22 Ultra users discover years of monitoring, forcing them to toss devices

However, Galaxy S22 Ultra owners who have been locked out of their devices bought their phones from Samsung or other trusted retail channels. The problem only cropped up after a reset.Numero LLC is using an admin app called "SAMSUNG ADMIN" to manage phones, and the app indicates that there's a Factory Reset Protection (FRP) lock on the devices. FRP is a security measure intended to prevent the use of a device in an untrusted environment.

Why are the users only finding out about it now?

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The Galaxy S22 was released in 2022. It's nearing the end of its support cycle and has recently been downgraded to quarterly security updates.Most owners have used their phones for years, only discovering the corporate hijack after a hard reset. That's probably because the device was unenrolled when it was reset, but setup cannot continue without granting rights to Numero.Samsung and Knox support are passing users back and forth, with both saying they don't have access to the database that can remove the lock.Installing a custom version of Android doesn't help either, as it does not remove the hardware-level Knox security.Samsung only lets trusted resellers register devices to a Knox server. There's even a directory to look up licensed resellers.It's possible that a licensed reseller was compromised to enroll a batch of consumer devices under Numero LLC. Another theory is that the CVE-2026-20978 authorization vulnerability was exploited to bypass settings, though that would have required physical access to the devices.Either way, the only choice left to owners is to use a restricted, company-controlled device or accept that it has effectively been bricked.