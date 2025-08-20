Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Tune in with us for the exciting reveal of Google's latest flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the latest Pixel Watch 4 on Wed, Aug 20th

Pixel 10 pre-orders are live: save on all Pixel 10 phones, Watch 4, and Buds 2a

The all-new Pixel 10 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, are finally official and available for pre-order. Act fast and save!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Back view of the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, placed on a gray dust-like surface.
Today is a special day for Pixel fans and shoppers looking to upgrade. The latest Made by Google event has just wrapped up, and we’re excited to report that the all-new Pixel 10 lineup, alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a, are finally official! But wait, there’s more! Pre-orders are also now live, which means you can pre-order Google’s latest devices and score sweet savings in the process.

Pre-order a new Pixel 10 on Amazon and save up to $300!


Pre-order Pixel 10 with a $100 gift card

The Pixel 10 is finally here! The latest model features the new Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12GB RAM, providing incredible AI features and a smooth performance. Pre-order yours with a $100 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel 10 Pro is available with $200 gift card

Looking for pro-grade camera performance in a compact form factor? The Pixel 10 Pro is the one to choose. The just-announced device is already available for pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 10 Pro XL with a $200 gift card

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings improved performance, more AI tricks, and a fantastic camera setup. The handset also packs a superior 6.8-inch OLED display. You can pre-order it with a $200 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: pre-order with $300 gift card

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings an improved foldable experience, featuring the latest Tensor G5 chip, Android 16 out of the box, and two gorgeous screens. Pre-order the 512GB model straight away and get a $300 gift card at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

If you’re an Amazon shopper, you’ll be glad to know that you can pre-order a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the retailer and score up to $300 in savings. While the phones aren’t discounted per se, Amazon is including gift cards worth up to $300 depending on the model you choose.

Equipped with the all-new Tensor G5 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, expect your Pixel 10 phone to deliver stunning performance. Google claims that its new silicon offers more seamless user experiences, and because of its optimization for AI-powered tasks, it can support features like Live Translate that deliver live translation during phone calls. It also includes an upgraded Imaging Signal Processor (ISP), which should allow the phones in the lineup to capture even more mesmerizing photos.

Of course, we’ll need to review the new Pixel 10 series to see whether Google’s claims hold true, so stay tuned for our in-depth reviews. One thing is certain, though—you’ll be in for a treat if you go for one of the latest Pixel 10 phones.

Upgrade your wrist game by pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 4 on Amazon


Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 4 is here, promising longer battery life and advanced health and wellness features. The new timepiece with a 41mm case is now available for pre-order at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case brings improved battery life, more accurate health and wellness metrics, and an ultra-chic design. The wearable is available for pre-order at Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

The new Pixel Watch 4 boasts a first-of-its-kind Actua 360 domed display, which is 15% smaller than the one on the Pixel Watch 3, providing 10% more screen real estate. In addition, it’s 50% brighter, reaching 3,000 nits of brightness.

Battery life has been improved as well, with Google claiming the 45mm variant offers up to 40 hours, while the 41mm lasts up to 30 hours. With Battery Saver mode, the former can stretch up to three days per charge, and the latter up to two days of use. Charging speed has also been upgraded, allowing the watch to reach 50% in just 15 minutes.

Now add a plethora of new features, including an all-new, first-to-market SOS satellite communications functionality, which connects your smartwatch to a satellite in case of an emergency, and you begin to see how impressive Google’s latest Pixel Watch 4 is. While it’s not available at a discounted price or bundled with a gift card, it definitely looks like a smart buy. So, be sure to pre-order one on Amazon while you can!

Recommended Stories

Pre-order the Pixel Buds 2a on Amazon and enhance your listening without breaking the bank


Pixel Buds 2a: pre-order at Amazon

The Pixel Buds 2a are finally here. The improved budget-friendly Google earbuds feature solid ANC, active in-ear pressure relief, and solid audio output. Pre-order a pair at Amazon right away.
Pre-order at Amazon

With a sticker price of $129, the Pixel Buds 2a offer a lot of value for the money. According to Google, the earbuds are extremely comfy while delivering clear audio. If you own a recent Pixel phone or a Pixel Tablet, you’ll even be able to enjoy surround sound, which is pretty impressive for earbuds in the budget segment.

But the biggest selling point, in our opinion, is that these puppies come with active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that sadly wasn’t available on the previous model. And when you factor in that they offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the case and ANC turned off, they make a pretty solid deal for anyone looking for capable earbuds at a good price.

Pixel 10 pre-orders are live: save on all Pixel 10 phones, Watch 4, and Buds 2a
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless