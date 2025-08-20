Pixel 10 pre-orders are live: save on all Pixel 10 phones, Watch 4, and Buds 2a
The all-new Pixel 10 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, are finally official and available for pre-order. Act fast and save!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today is a special day for Pixel fans and shoppers looking to upgrade. The latest Made by Google event has just wrapped up, and we’re excited to report that the all-new Pixel 10 lineup, alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a, are finally official! But wait, there’s more! Pre-orders are also now live, which means you can pre-order Google’s latest devices and score sweet savings in the process.
Pre-order a new Pixel 10 on Amazon and save up to $300!
If you’re an Amazon shopper, you’ll be glad to know that you can pre-order a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the retailer and score up to $300 in savings. While the phones aren’t discounted per se, Amazon is including gift cards worth up to $300 depending on the model you choose.
Equipped with the all-new Tensor G5 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, expect your Pixel 10 phone to deliver stunning performance. Google claims that its new silicon offers more seamless user experiences, and because of its optimization for AI-powered tasks, it can support features like Live Translate that deliver live translation during phone calls. It also includes an upgraded Imaging Signal Processor (ISP), which should allow the phones in the lineup to capture even more mesmerizing photos.
Of course, we’ll need to review the new Pixel 10 series to see whether Google’s claims hold true, so stay tuned for our in-depth reviews. One thing is certain, though—you’ll be in for a treat if you go for one of the latest Pixel 10 phones.
Upgrade your wrist game by pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 4 on Amazon
The new Pixel Watch 4 boasts a first-of-its-kind Actua 360 domed display, which is 15% smaller than the one on the Pixel Watch 3, providing 10% more screen real estate. In addition, it’s 50% brighter, reaching 3,000 nits of brightness.
Battery life has been improved as well, with Google claiming the 45mm variant offers up to 40 hours, while the 41mm lasts up to 30 hours. With Battery Saver mode, the former can stretch up to three days per charge, and the latter up to two days of use. Charging speed has also been upgraded, allowing the watch to reach 50% in just 15 minutes.
Battery life has been improved as well, with Google claiming the 45mm variant offers up to 40 hours, while the 41mm lasts up to 30 hours. With Battery Saver mode, the former can stretch up to three days per charge, and the latter up to two days of use. Charging speed has also been upgraded, allowing the watch to reach 50% in just 15 minutes.
Now add a plethora of new features, including an all-new, first-to-market SOS satellite communications functionality, which connects your smartwatch to a satellite in case of an emergency, and you begin to see how impressive Google’s latest Pixel Watch 4 is. While it’s not available at a discounted price or bundled with a gift card, it definitely looks like a smart buy. So, be sure to pre-order one on Amazon while you can!
Recommended Stories
Pre-order the Pixel Buds 2a on Amazon and enhance your listening without breaking the bank
With a sticker price of $129, the Pixel Buds 2a offer a lot of value for the money. According to Google, the earbuds are extremely comfy while delivering clear audio. If you own a recent Pixel phone or a Pixel Tablet, you’ll even be able to enjoy surround sound, which is pretty impressive for earbuds in the budget segment.
But the biggest selling point, in our opinion, is that these puppies come with active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that sadly wasn’t available on the previous model. And when you factor in that they offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the case and ANC turned off, they make a pretty solid deal for anyone looking for capable earbuds at a good price.
But the biggest selling point, in our opinion, is that these puppies come with active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that sadly wasn’t available on the previous model. And when you factor in that they offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the case and ANC turned off, they make a pretty solid deal for anyone looking for capable earbuds at a good price.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: