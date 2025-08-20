Pixel 10 pre-orders are live: save on all Pixel 10 phones, Watch 4, and Buds 2a

Pre-order a new Pixel 10 on Amazon and save up to $300!





The Pixel 10 is finally here! The latest model features the new Tensor G5 chip, paired with 12GB RAM, providing incredible AI features and a smooth performance.

The Pixel 10 Pro is available with $200 gift card Looking for pro-grade camera performance in a compact form factor? The Pixel 10 Pro is the one to choose.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings improved performance, more AI tricks, and a fantastic camera setup. The handset also packs a superior 6.8-inch OLED display.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings an improved foldable experience, featuring the latest Tensor G5 chip, Android 16 out of the box, and two gorgeous screens.





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or If you’re an Amazon shopper, you’ll be glad to know that you can pre-order aXL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the retailer and score up to $300 in savings. While the phones aren’t discounted per se, Amazon is including gift cards worth up to $300 depending on the model you choose.





Equipped with the all-new Tensor G5 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, expect your Pixel 10 phone to deliver stunning performance. Google claims that its new silicon offers more seamless user experiences, and because of its optimization for AI-powered tasks, it can support features like Live Translate that deliver live translation during phone calls. It also includes an upgraded Imaging Signal Processor (ISP), which should allow the phones in the lineup to capture even more mesmerizing photos.



Of course, we’ll need to review the new Pixel 10 series to see whether Google’s claims hold true, so stay tuned for our in-depth reviews. One thing is certain, though—you’ll be in for a treat if you go for one of the latest Pixel 10 phones.

Upgrade your wrist game by pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 4 on Amazon





The Pixel Watch 4 is here, promising longer battery life and advanced health and wellness features. The new timepiece with a 41mm case is now available for pre-order at Amazon. The Pixel Watch 4 with a 45mm case brings improved battery life, more accurate health and wellness metrics, and an ultra-chic design.





Pixel Watch 4 boasts a first-of-its-kind Actua 360 domed display, which is 15% smaller than the one on the



Battery life has been improved as well, with Google claiming the 45mm variant offers up to 40 hours, while the 41mm lasts up to 30 hours. With Battery Saver mode, the former can stretch up to three days per charge, and the latter up to two days of use. Charging speed has also been upgraded, allowing the watch to reach 50% in just 15 minutes. The newboasts a first-of-its-kind Actua 360 domed display, which is 15% smaller than the one on the Pixel Watch 3 , providing 10% more screen real estate. In addition, it’s 50% brighter, reaching 3,000 nits of brightness.Battery life has been improved as well, with Google claiming the 45mm variant offers up to 40 hours, while the 41mm lasts up to 30 hours. With Battery Saver mode, the former can stretch up to three days per charge, and the latter up to two days of use. Charging speed has also been upgraded, allowing the watch to reach 50% in just 15 minutes.





Now add a plethora of new features, including an all-new, first-to-market SOS satellite communications functionality, which connects your smartwatch to a satellite in case of an emergency, and you begin to see how impressive Google’s latest Pixel Watch 4 is. While it’s not available at a discounted price or bundled with a gift card, it definitely looks like a smart buy. So, be sure to pre-order one on Amazon while you can!



Pre-order the Pixel Buds 2a on Amazon and enhance your listening without breaking the bank





The Pixel Buds 2a are finally here. The improved budget-friendly Google earbuds feature solid ANC, active in-ear pressure relief, and solid audio output.









But the biggest selling point, in our opinion, is that these puppies come with active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that sadly wasn’t available on the previous model. And when you factor in that they offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the case and ANC turned off, they make a pretty solid deal for anyone looking for capable earbuds at a good price.

With a sticker price of $129, the Pixel Buds 2a offer a lot of value for the money. According to Google, the earbuds are extremely comfy while delivering clear audio. If you own a recent Pixel phone or a Pixel Tablet , you’ll even be able to enjoy surround sound, which is pretty impressive for earbuds in the budget segment.But the biggest selling point, in our opinion, is that these puppies come with active noise-cancelling (ANC), a feature that sadly wasn’t available on the previous model. And when you factor in that they offer up to 27 hours of battery life with the case and ANC turned off, they make a pretty solid deal for anyone looking for capable earbuds at a good price.









