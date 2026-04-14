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At under $550, the Pixel 10 is now the king of the mid-range bracket

This is the perfect phone if you're after top-tier performance and cameras without breaking the bank.

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Pixel 10 shown from behind, highlighting its design.
Pixel 10 shown from behind, highlighting its design. | Image by PhoneArena


The Pixel 10 is one of Google’s latest and greatest smartphones, and you can currently snag one at a massive discount, making today one of the best moments to upgrade your phone game.

A new limited-time deal on Amazon has slashed 31% off the model in Indigo, dropping the 128GB version below $550. This means you currently have the sweet opportunity to save a whole $250 on one of the best phones out there.

Pixel 10 128GB, Indigo: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (31%)
Amazon is offering a massive $250 discount on the Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage. This lets you snag the model in Indigo for less than $550, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon
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As it usually goes with these kinds of promos, Amazon hasn’t exactly placed a countdown timer, so I can’t really say how long the offer will last. What I can say, though, is that the Pixel 10 delivers a lot of value at its current price. And while Indigo might not be everyone’s cup of tea, you can easily tailor the appearance to match your style via a fancy case.

It’s worth noting that other color options are also on sale right now, though at lower discounts. So, you may want to check out the other hues as well, in case Indigo doesn’t match your style and you’d prefer to play dangerously and not protect your phone with a case.

Equipped with the latest Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, our friend here feels fast and responsive and can handle demanding tasks and apps with ease. Sure, it’s still a bit shy of raw firepower if you compare it with the likes of the Galaxy S26 and the OnePlus 15, but then again, the Tensor’s charm has always been the AI-powered features, and this bad boy comes with an abundance of them.

For instance, it has a Camera Coach that provides advice on how to take better photos and an Add Me feature that lets you merge two photos so that you'll appear in the group shot whenever you’re asked to take a picture. The AI functionality that impressed us the most, though, is the Voice Translate during calls. One of our colleagues speaks Spanish, and we were amazed at how well it translated everything he said and vice versa.

Since this is a Pixel phone, I can’t miss mentioning what a camera champ this fella really is. Rocking a triple camera system with a 48MP main snapper, 10.8MP telephoto, and 13MP ultrawide unit, it takes stunning pictures with vibrant colors and plenty of detail. And when you want to experience these captured memories again, you’ll be able to do so on the gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

Factor in a 4,700mAh battery that delivers up to 10 hours of video streaming and can easily last you the whole day on a single charge with moderate use, and you get a phone that punches way above its current sub-$550 price. Therefore, don’t hesitate—save on a brand-new Pixel 10 now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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