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8,000 mAh and dual 200 MP cameras: The Oppo Find X10 is out for flagship blood

Silicon-carbon batteries are continuing to amaze at a very steady rate.

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8,000 mAh and dual 200 MP cameras: The Oppo Find X10 is out for flagship blood
A large battery in a slim body? Not fiction but reality already. | Image by PhoneArena
While we are patiently waiting for Oppo to unveil the global version of the Find X9 Ultra today, one of the most promising cameraphones in 2026, the rumor mill isn't slowing down when it comes to the company's next products. 

A battery to rival all other

A fresh new leak reveals that the upcoming vanilla Oppo Find X10, which will reportedly arrive in Q4 of 2026, will pack a milestone upgrade that will easily rival any other mainstream flagship.

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The Oppo Find X10 will reportedly pack an 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery at the back. This would be 1,000 mAh larger than the battery on Oppo's current X9 compact flagship. It would even surpass the 7,500 mAh battery inside the Oppo Find X9 Pro, which is one of the best-equipped devices in Oppo's arsenal.

 That's clearly an exceptional inter-generational that iPhones, Samsung, and Pixel devices can only dream of as things stand now. 

Would an 8,000 mAh battery alone be enough to make you switch from Samsung, Apple, or Google?
2 Votes

We're in tablet territory already


The Find X10 won't be a very compact device, mind you, but rather a moderately sized 6.59-inch phone that will be only a smidgen more compact than most current high-end flagships that push 6.9 inches. We don't have any details about the dimensions just yet, but I do hope that the thickness doesn't exceed 9 mm.

Still, this feat is impressive. Up until a couple of years or so ago, you wouldn't have been able to convince me that I'd be writing an article about a 6.6-incher that houses an 8,000 mAh battery in the back and definitely wouldn't be thicker than a centimeter. 

This only goes to show how fast battery technologies are improving and how far behind mainstream phone manufacturers still are. 

Dual 200 MP for the masses


But a large battery will not be the only major feature of the base Find X10, as earlier leaks hinted it might be equipped with dual 200 MP main and telephoto cameras.

Let that sink in—we just got our first taste of phones with dual 200 MP cameras in the face of the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, and Oppo is already looking forward to democratizing that by making it the new standard for its base flagship in late 2026. That's one way to make a statement, and I for one can't see what the rest of the package looks like. 

What about the rest of the range?


Although certainly exciting, the 8,000 mAh battery inside the Oppo Find X10 might be the most intriguing feature of this device. Oppo is also reportedly preparing Pro and Pro Max models in the Find X10 range, and this means one thing and one thing only: larger screens, more adept camera setups, and potentially batteries in the same range. 

However, we are still fairly light on details about these models. Given our experiences with Oppo's device launches, however, the higher-tier devices will likely be worth the wait. 

Oppo is positioning itself as one of the best alternatives to mainstream brands


I can't hide that I have a soft spot for Oppo devices, which to me are the spiritual successors to OnePlus devices in more ways than the obvious one. Aside from great value, the China-based company regularly treats us to excellent cameras, dependable hardware, very fun and customizable interface, and finally, a consistent spirit of innovation that carries between generations. 

I am way more hyped up about the Oppo Find X10 Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra, but even the base X10 will likely offer better value than what Apple, Samsung, and Google can conjure up. 

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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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