The Oppo Find N6 could share a crucial feature with the iPhone Fold
Could the iPhone Fold and the Oppo Find N6 share the same crease technology?
The Oppo Find N6 looks amazing! | Image by Oppo
The foldable phone market is about to get a lot more interesting this year. Samsung is facing heavy competition from the Razr Fold, which was showcased during MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The highly rumored iPhone Fold is also expected to shake up the scene.
Oppo's upcoming foldable flagship will feature a "zero-feel crease" display technology, according to official information. While the brand emphasizes that the crease will still physically be there, this special design is said to be invisible in normal use (and from most viewing angles).
What's important here is that Oppo reportedly didn't achieve this breakthrough crease approach on its own. According to a recent Weibo post, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claims that multiple manufacturers collaborated to create the zero-crease effect.
According to the tipster, those are Samsung, Lead Intelligent Equipment, Amphenol, and BLT. As global leaders in different areas, these manufacturers combine hinge precision and display ingenuity. The result — as far as Oppo's official teaser video shows — is incredible.
But since Oppo likely won't release the Find N6 everywhere (or at least not under that name), why should foldable enthusiasts in the US care? Well, according to DCS, most of these manufacturers will also work together on an international manufacturer's upcoming foldable phone.
Digital Chat Station doesn't give us concrete details to work with. However, my guess would be the "international manufacturer" in question is Apple. We've already got some leaks suggesting that Samsung might be one of the key players developing the foldable screen for the iPhone Fold.
Another crucial leak that indicates most of these manufacturers could indeed work together on the iPhone Fold comes from a Weibo post published on February 25. In it, tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras indicates that the iPhone Fold's screen has already been sent for manufacturing.
The tip further suggests that the crease depth is minimal (less than 0.15 mm) and that the crease angle is less than 2.5 degrees. This is actually way more refined than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's crease depth, which is around 0.7 mm.
Ever since the release of the Galaxy Fold in 2019, brands have been trying to polish the hinge and eliminate the crease. But while Samsung is taking its time creating the ultimate creaseless feel, Apple appears to be adopting a different approach.
But for now, foldable phone enthusiasts are waiting for the Oppo Find N6. Set to debut in China on March 17 (with a supposed release in select other markets), this device may actually share a feature with one of the big players.
The Find N6's invisible crease is a group effort
In your opinion, which will be the best foldable in 2026?
Digital Chat Station shares a very interesting rumor! | Image by Weibo
Official teaser of the Oppo Find N6. | Video by Oppo
Invisible crease on the iPhone Fold?
Digital Chat Station doesn't give us concrete details to work with. However, my guess would be the "international manufacturer" in question is Apple. We've already got some leaks suggesting that Samsung might be one of the key players developing the foldable screen for the iPhone Fold.
Another crucial leak that indicates most of these manufacturers could indeed work together on the iPhone Fold comes from a Weibo post published on February 25. In it, tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras indicates that the iPhone Fold's screen has already been sent for manufacturing.
The iPhone Fold's display is rumored to be already in production. | Image by Weibo
The tip further suggests that the crease depth is minimal (less than 0.15 mm) and that the crease angle is less than 2.5 degrees. This is actually way more refined than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's crease depth, which is around 0.7 mm.
Is the crease the main factor?
Ever since the release of the Galaxy Fold in 2019, brands have been trying to polish the hinge and eliminate the crease. But while Samsung is taking its time creating the ultimate creaseless feel, Apple appears to be adopting a different approach.
Sure, it's way too early for any concrete details, but I have to say these latest tidbits about the iPhone Fold's display — and the crease in particular — suggest the Cupertino tech giant invests heavily in perfection. And that makes sense; if you're spending thousands of dollars on a phone, wouldn't you want it to look and feel truly exceptional?
